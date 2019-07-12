Here’s the cast of Disney’s ‘The Lion King’ remake and who they’re playing

caption Simba talks to Zazu. source Walt Disney Studios

Disney’s remake of “The Lion King” is hitting theaters soon and features an all-star voice cast.

The 1994 animated film centers on a baby lion named Simba whose life changes after his father’s death but who must return to save the Pride Lands and the animal from his evil uncle.

The live-action adaption is directed by Jon Favreau and the cast includes Beyoncé Knowles-Carter, Donald Glover, and James Earl Jones.

Before the film’s release on July 19, get to know everyone who will be in the film.

JD McCrary voices a young Simba who just wanted to be king.

JD McCrary is a young Simba.

McCrary currently stars on “The Paynes.”

Donald Glover voices an older Simba, the prince of the Pride Lands.

Donald Glover is adult Simba.

Glover created and stars on “Atlanta” and is known as the musician Childish Gambino.

Simba’s childhood friend Nala is voiced by Shahadi Wright Joseph.

Shahadi Wright Joseph is young nala.

Wright recently starred in “Us.”

Beyoncé Knowles-Carter voices the older Nala, who finds Simba after he spent years away from the Pride Lands.

Beyoncé is Nala.

Beyoncé is a 23-time Grammy Award winner.

Seth Rogen voices the warthog Pumbaa, a friend of Simba’s.

Seth Rogen is Pumbaa.

Rogen is known for starring in “Knocked Up” and “Funny People. “

Billy Eichner voices Timon, a meerkat who’s Pumba and Simba’s friend.

Billy Eichner is Timon.

Eichner is known for starring on “Parks and Recreation” and “Difficult People.”

John Oliver voices Zazu, a hornbill who watches over Simba.

John Oliver is Zazu.

Oliver hosts “Last Week Tonight” on HBO.

Chiwetel Ejiofor voices Scar, Mufasa’s brother and Simba’s uncle.

Chiwetel Ejiofor is Scar.

Ejiofor earned an Oscar nomination for “12 Years a Slave” and was in “Doctor Strange.”

James Earl Jones voiced Mufasa in the 1994 animated film and returns to voice Simba’s father in the live-action adaptation.

James Earl Jones is Mufasa.

Jones also voices Darth Vader in the “Star Wars” movies.

Alfre Woodard voices Simba’s mother, Sarabi.

Alfre Woodard is Sarabi.

Woodard has recently starred on “Luke Cage” and “A Series of Unfortunate Events.”

John Kani voices Rafiki, a mandrill who is a shaman and friend of Mufasa’s.

John Kani is Rafiki.

Kani is known for playing King T’Chaka in the Marvel Cinematic Universe.

The three hyenas, Shenzi, Azizi, and Kamari, are voiced by Florence Kasumba, Eric Andre, and Keegan-Michael Key.

From left, Florence Kasumba, Keegan-Michael Key, and Eric Andre play the trio of hyenas.

Florence Kasumba plays Ayo in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, Eric Andre stars in “The Eric Andre Show,” and Keegan-Michael Key recently appeared in “Friends From College” and in “Keanu.”