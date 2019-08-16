Dispensed: The curious case of a viral hashtag, SmileDirectClub’s IPO plans, and the 29 books to read if you want to disrupt healthcare

source Hollis Johnson/Business Insider

Hello,

Just when you think you’re headed for a slow August news week…

On Thursday, Emma Court spotted the hashtag #CVSDeniesCare going viral around Twitter.

So we spent the day getting to the heart of it. What we found was a dispute between birth control startup Pill Club and Caremark, the pharmacy benefit arm of CVS Health, over the reimbursement rates Pill Club gets for dispensing drugs to customers who use Caremark

A spokesman for CVS told Business Insider that the claims made by Pill Club are “extremely misleading.”

It probably won’t be the end of that story, and it’ll be interesting to see how the contract issue gets resolved. We’ll keep you posted.

Then, Friday morning, $3.2 billion teeth-straightening company SmileDirectClub filed paperwork with the Securities and Exchange Commission to go public. It’s the latest in the wave of digital health companies to make their way onto the public markets.

As a brief refresher, SmileDirectClub is a startup that provides clear aligners for teeth. While it typically costs anywhere from $3,000 to $7,000 to get traditional braces or Invisalign-brand aligners, SmileDirectClub goes for a fraction of that – you can either pay $1,895 up front, or a total of $2,290 total spread out over two years. The company was started by Alex Fenkell and Jordan Katzman in 2014.

This week, I had the scoop on Ancestry’s future health ambitions after chatting with Ancestry CEO Margo Georgiadis. The company has long stuck to family trees rather than genetic predispositions, but that could soon change.

caption Ancestry CEO Margo Georgiadis source Courtesy Ancestry

The genealogy giant Ancestry is planning to get into health in a big way, according to the company’s CEO and a review of its job postings.

The company has historically avoided healthcare, even as personal-genetics companies like 23andMe have made it a key part of their businesses.

“The possibilities in consumer genomics to help really shift to individualized medicine, the opportunities are just endless,” CEO Margo Georgiadis said in an interview.

Meanwhile, Emma has an essential read this week on Epidiolex, the first cannabis-derived drug approved by the FDA. A year in, here’s what it’s doing for those living with and caring for rare seizure disorders.

A new drug that’s made from a component of cannabis called CBD became available in the US last year to treat rare forms of childhood epilepsy. That makes it the first cannabis-derived CBD drug in the US.

The medicine, Epidiolex, has a list price of $32,500 a year and has proven lucrative for drugmaker GW Pharmaceuticals.

Business Insider spoke with the parents of four kids who have taken the drug about what it’s been like. For most of their kids, the treatment has helped to some degree, but they also recounted sometimes-severe side effects and long delays at the pharmacy.

The hype around marijuana and CBD raised hopes for many that Epidiolex would be a miracle cure, they and doctors who prescribe the treatment say.

Experiences with Epidiolex foreshadow the issues that other cannabis-based drugs could grapple with as more come to market.

And the young-blood company Erin Brodwin has been following – Ambrosia – had a big update this week. It’s shut down, but its founder Jesse Karmazin isn’t done yet. He’s launching a new company, this one named Ivy Plasma that will provide blood transfusions that aren’t age-specific.

source Iyah Romm and Toyin Ajayi; The Ora Lee Smith Cancer Research Foundation; Cleveland Clinic; One Medical; Taryn Colbert/Business Insider

I’ll leave you with two pieces of news you can use.

Clarrie Feinstein and policy fellow Joseph Zeballos-Roig took a close look at how Medicare For All would change every single part of the massive, $3.5 trillion healthcare industry we have here in the US. Read more to find out how it would affect employers, doctors, hospitals, drugmakers, insurers and more.

And Clarrie and Emma rounded up the 28 biotech startups that have at traced the most venture cash (ergo, prime candidates for M&A or an IPO). You can check out the full list here.

