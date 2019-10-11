Dispensed: A big week for primary care disruptors, how a health van is improving the health of New Yorkers, and a call for DC power players

caption We sat in on exams in a community health van in New York. source Clarrie Feinstein/Business Insider

caption One Medical Doctors at a gathering at the company’s San Francisco headquarters. source Courtesy One Medical

Big bets on companies changing the way we got to the doctor

This week (not that it’s all that different any other week), one topic has consumed most of my waking thoughts and conversations: Primary Care.

Most notably, as CNBC reported Tuesday, One Medical is reportedly gearing up for an IPO. The 12-year-old company has raised $408 million and has a private valuation of $1.5 billion for its primary care service that charges a $200 annual fee and uses your insurance.

It got me thinking about about the precedent of a publicly traded primary care company. Most of the time, it seems like medical practices are relegated to the private equity space.

The news that One Medical has hired bankers wasn’t the only vote of confidence for investors taking a more serious look at at companies looking to change the way we go to the doctor. On Wednesday, Andreessen Horowitz promoted Julie Yoo to general partner at the firm’s biofund. She’ll be investing in companies that are using software to transform healthcare. Here are the top 3 areas she plans to invest in.

Then, on Thursday, Parsley Health, a doctor’s office that charges $150 a month and doesn’t take insurance, raised $26 million to take its model national.

The news this week gave me a lot of chances to update this always evergreen post of the big players in the primary care space. It’s shaping up to be an even more interesting time for primary care startups.

With so much funding pouring in, will we see more from the list prep for an IPO?

Clarrie Feinstein spent a day with one of the vans in Manhattan’s East Village to see how people without insurance get care in the wealthiest city in the world.

caption Dr. Freddy Molano, VP of infectious diseases and LGBTQ services. source Clarrie Feinstein/Business Insider

About 700,000 people in New York City don’t have health insurance.

The Community Healthcare Network is working to ensure that people without insurance can receive basic healthcare services.

Founded in 1981, CHN has 14 federally qualified health centers in four boroughs and a fleet of vans that go to different neighborhoods throughout the city almost every day of the week.

CHN says that it provides care for 85,000 New Yorkers annually and that 2,090 patients were seen in the vans over the past year.

I mentioned this briefly last week, but it was interesting to hear from the head of Uber Health, Dan Trigub last week at the CBInsights conference on how its health ambitions could help the company reach demographics – age-wise and geographically – it normally wouldn’t.



I also wanted to highlight a super helpful resource from graphics guru Skye Gould and Insider senior science and health reporter Hilary Brueck. They mapped out where the 27 deaths that have been linked to vaping have happened across the US.

Last but not least – we’re pulling together a list of healthcare power players in DC. That is, we want to find the folks shaping the future of healthcare policy. (No, they don’t physically have to live in DC).

