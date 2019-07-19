Dispensed: Oscar’s first moves in Medicare Advantage, uBiome’s new board members, and Novartis’ CEO’s commitment to wearing jeans

caption The microbiome testing company uBiome has come under scrutiny after an FBI raid. source Hollis Johnson / Business Insider

Anyway, back to business. First up, a few updates on uBiome. If you recall, last week the company laid off half of its staff – including the lab director, which meant the company had to stop running its only test. Well, eight days later, the same lab director has been brought back on, and uBiome told customers that the tests are back to running.

Also-the company has hired two new board members, one a retired bankruptcy lawyer, the other a professional with a background in restructuring. It’ll be curious to see where the company goes from here, now that it has new management, a new board, and half the staff.

Elsewhere, Oscar Health revealed where it plans to set up Medicare Advantage plans in 2020. It’s starting with NYC through a partnership with Bronx-based Montefiore, as well as partnerships with doctor groups and hospitals in the Houston area.

Because Medicare fee for service rates serve as an outside option with providers, Oscar could do very well in MA markets where they don’t have to worry as much about scale. @DevotedHealth figured this out https://t.co/5KiDKdps5H — Zack Cooper (@zackcooperYale) July 17, 2019

MA remains more lucrative market than individual market where Oscar hoped to make a splash 6 years ago. — Dan Goldberg (@DanCGoldberg) July 17, 2019

Emma Court took a look at the early work Sanofi’s recently appointed Chief Digital Officer Ameet Nathwani is working on.

French drugmaker Sanofi recently appointed Chief Medical Officer Ameet Nathwani as its chief digital officer.

The pharma industry is increasingly hiring chief digital officers as it seeks to make better use of technologies like artificial intelligence in its business.

But Nathwani says that the pharmaceutical industry also needs to be on high alert around issues of bias, privacy, and cybersecurity, “because this black box scenario isn’t going to be sustainable.”

Nathwani told Business Insider Sanofi has developed policies as part of that, including establishing oversight of the tech and putting checks in place.

Emma also spoke with Novartis CEO Vas Narasimhan after the company presented earnings on Thursday. Among the things they discussed: Narashimhan’s commitment to wearing jeans in the office. (see photo)

caption Novartis CEO Vas Narasimhan. source Novartis

Vas Narasimhan took the reins at Novartis early last year and has pushed to transform the Swiss drug giant into a cutting-edge, tech-savvy company.

And it’s been working, Narasimhan told Business Insider in a Thursday interview, pointing to strong second-quarter financial results reported that day.

Culture has been a big push at Novartis, which the Swiss drug giant tracks via tech platforms and plenty of data.

“I’d like to believe over time we’ll keep showing that culture drives performance and culture drives innovation,” Narasimhan said. “And the cultural transformation of Novartis will keep us at the cutting edge for years to come.”

When it comes to Novartis’ strategy, (in particular its potential acquisitions going forward), one sentence in particular in Emma’s conversation with Narasimhan stuck out: “I aspire for us to target on the order of 5% of our market cap in M&A, focused in either building therapeutic area depth or building out new technology platforms.” Read more from the conversation.

Elsewhere in conversation with BI, Emma and I had some more dispatches from our conversation with GV.

Something to keep an eye out for going into the end of July – the Livongo IPO is upon us. On Monday, the company updated its IPO filing to say that it’s seeking to raise more than $200 million in its initial public offering. It’s looking for a valuation of $2.1 billion to $2.4 billion. Here’s a look at the investors who stand to benefit the most from the digital health company going public.

I’ll leave you with one more great read, from one of our reporters on the video team here. Benji Jones took a look at the cost of being transgender in the US. As you might imagine, there are a lot of hidden costs, especially when it comes to medical procedures. Watch more of the story here.

