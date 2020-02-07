Dispensed: SoftBank’s foray into pharmacy, the race to develop a coronavirus vaccine, and another sign that the DNA-testing fad is over

caption SoftBank CEO Masayoshi Son source Tomohiro Ohsumi/Getty Images

To start the week, I spoke with Alto Pharmacy CEO Matt Gamache-Asselin about the $250 million round led by SoftBank’s Vision Fund 2.

Through my reporting, I got some insight not only into what’s ahead for Alto – now at a reported $1 billion valuation – but also the second Vision Fund, which has yet to have outside investors in it beyond SoftBank.

caption Alto Pharmacy CEO Matt Gamache-Asselin and chief technology officer Jamie Karraker source Alto Pharmacy

Alto Pharmacy, a startup that delivers medications, just became the SoftBank Vision Fund’s first foray into the pharmacy business.

Reuters reported in January that Alto had raised $250 million in a round led by SoftBank Vision Fund 2, which valued the company at more than $1 billion.

“Really from the beginning I was surprised by the level of depth and rigor that got put on profitability and economics,” Alto CEO Matt Gamache-Asselin said of SoftBank’s investment in the startup.

Elsewhere in big venture funding, Andreessen Horowitz just raised its third biology-focused fund to the tune of $750 million. It wasn’t the firm’s only health-related headline of the week – as my colleauge Avery Hartmans reports, the firm is asking visitors to avoid handshakes due to the coronavirus outbreak.

Andrew Dunn this week took a close look at some of the efforts drugmakers are making to combat the novel coronavirus outbreak.

As the coronavirus outbreak has exploded into a global public-health emergency, leading drugmakers have begun researching treatments and vaccines to stop the virus.

In recent days, Johnson & Johnson, Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, GlaxoSmithKline, Gilead Sciences, and Moderna have all announced efforts to combat the virus.

The virus’ rapid spread has instilled urgency in developmental efforts, which are set to test how quickly these companies can identify and mass-produce effective treatments.

Andrew also took a look at the HIV therapies companies are repurposing and testing to combat the virus. If it works, it could be a short-term solution to the outbreak, he writes.

Like I said, the health and science teams over at Insider have been covering virtually every facet of the outbreak. I wanted to highlight this well-reported piece from my colleague Morgan McFall-Johnsen. She spoke to workers at 6 US hospitals about how they’re preparing to handle patients potential coronavirus cases.

Another sign that the DNA-testing fad is over

Just two weeks after 23andMe laid off 100 employees, rival Ancestry has done the same. That represents 14% and 6% of each company’s staff, respectively.

I’ve been tracking the downfall of the consumer genetics market for a few months now, but the layoffs to me signal a new level of severity and tightening on the business.

Plus, if it’s happening at the biggest companies in this space, what’s happening to all of the smaller companies also trying to make a name for themselves? We’ve seen one genomics player halt US operations. I’d imagine the reckoning isn’t quite over yet.

Which leaves me with a big question: What comes next? Will we ever get past the inflection point, or was the consumer genetics market always destined to be something only early adopters were into? Send me your thoughts: lramsey@businessinsider.com.

Out today, Andrew has post about how Novartis CEO Vas Narasimhan voluntarily gave up $400,000 of his bonus, citing the data manipulation scandal around Novartis’ gene therapy Zolgensma. (Narasimhan still made nearly $11 million in 2019).

And I spoke with David K. Lee, the 37-year-old CEO of Servier Pharmaceuticals. He laid out for me the precise strategy he uses to advance his career.

