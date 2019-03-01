Dispensed: Pharma CEOs on Capitol Hill, the exploding CBD market, and treating kids with new models of primary care

source Hollis Johnson/Business Insider

Well, it’s certainly been a week. Between drug price hearings and disgruntled Bristol-Myers Squibb investors, I’m sure a lot of folks in the industry are looking forward to the week winding down.

But before it does, I wanted to share some of the stories that preoccupied the healthcare team here at Business Insider this week.

We spent the first half of the week readying for the Senate hearing with seven top pharmaceutical executives, in total cranking out six stories on it. Emma Court has the play-by-play of the whole ordeal.

Seven leaders of major pharmaceutical companies testified about high US drug prices as part of a congressional hearing on Tuesday.

Lawmakers pushed the pharma executives on what they and their organizations could do to make change for patients.

“We’ve all seen the finger-pointing,” said Chuck Grassley, the Republican senator from Iowa who led the hearing. “But like most Americans, I’m sick and tired of the blame game. It’s time for solutions.”

The pharma executives sought to justify prices by emphasizing the value of their medicines to patients. They also shifted blame to other parts of the US healthcare system like intermediaries.

And here’s a rundown of our other dispatches coming out of the hearing, in case you’re still digesting all that we learned this week (I know I am).

While that was unfolding, Erin Brodwin had a slew of great stories about the exploding CBD market, and some developments in the lab for marijuana compounds.

I had the scoop on Parsley Health’s expansion into pediatrics. It was interesting to understand how the no-insurance, monthly fee approach to primary care could work to help kids manage chronic conditions like asthma or food allergies. And Parsley isn’t the only primary care startup getting into pediatrics – One Medical has been testing it out too, with plans to expand pediatric practices into more of its offices.

Parsley Health is a medical practice that charges a monthly fee and doesn’t take insurance.

The $150-a-month membership provides access to doctors and health coaches, with the goal of treating conditions in a more comprehensive way than traditional primary care.

Now the practice is expanding into pediatrics in its New York office, aiming to provide better care for children and teens with chronic conditions.

The cost for kids is $129 a month.

