Dispensed: A big week for biotech, a startup looking for proteins, and the pitch deck of an addiction-treatment benefits startup

A big week in biotech

Hoo boy, it’s been a wild week in the pharmaceutical industry.

To start, on Monday, four healthcare firms agreed to a $260 million deal to settle key opioids cases ahead of a trial in Ohio. That’s related to cases in just two Ohio counties, and more settlements are expected to leave drugmakers and distributors on the hook for billions in cases related to their roles in the opioid epidemic.

Then Tuesday, we wok to the news that Biogen had resurrected aducanumab. Back in March, Biogen and its partner Eisai had written the drug off after predictions that two key trials were set to fail. After a reassessment of the data and work with the FDA, the drugmakers reversed course.

That puts us on the brink of the first new treatment for Alzheimer’s in almost two decades. Here’s what you need to know.

Looking back on the decade, we took a trip down memory lane thanks to a report put out this week by analysts at Leerink about ranking the best and worst pharma deals of the past decade.We added some context about why the top five triumphed (helps to have a blockbuster immunotherapy drug) or tanked (the hubris of biotech investing). Read more here.

Up next: Erin Brodwin has the story on a food startup that’s focused on protein. The quest is to find non-animal-based proteins that will melt like cheese.

A food startup focused on protein just raised $3.5 million from VC firm Lux Capital, the company told Business Insider exclusively.

The company, called Shiru, is led by a scientist who spent 2.5 years at Silicon Valley food startup Just.

“What I’m interested in is unlocking the actual chemistry of how and why proteins behave,” she told Business Insider.

I took a look at the pitch deck of Hometeam founder Josh Bruno’s latest venture, Path. Here’s how he’s convincing employers to work with him on their addiction-treatment benefits.

Meet Path, a startup that aims to help employers offer better benefits to employees living with substance-use disorder. Path was founded by Josh Bruno, who previously started Hometeam, which provides in-home care for seniors.

So far, the company has raised $5.35 million from investors including Upfront Ventures, Meridian Street Capital, and Sequoia Consulting Group’s venture fund as well as from former heads of benefits at Disney, Chevron, US Foods, and Cisco.

Here’s the pitch deck Bruno uses to sell the service and persuade more employers to rethink how they support their workers.

Clarrie Feinstein listened in to the podcast “A Healthy Dose,” in which Maven Clinic CEO Kate Ryder spoke with investors Steve Kraus and Trevor Price. In it, they had an interesting discussion about Ryder’s career prior to becoming an entrepreneur. Before, she was one of us – a journalist!

Kate Ryder is the CEO and founder of Maven Clinic, a digital-health startup that helps women and families get access to healthcare.

Maven offers tools for companies to support working parents, such as online doctor visits and a concierge who can help women and families make appointments. It has raised $42 million from investors.

Ryder attributes her success to her previous career in journalism, she said on a recent episode of the podcast “A Healthy Dose.”

Ryder began her career working for publications like The Economist and The New Yorker.

She said she learned two important skills from being a journalist that have helped in her success as a CEO: Always ask for the best expert opinion when making decisions and be a storyteller.

