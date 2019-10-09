17 photos that show the ugly truth of living in a tiny house

caption Not every tiny house is ideal. source Frank Olito/ Insider

Residents of the Orlando Lakefront community let Insider into their homes to show what tiny house living is really like. Some of it isn’t so glamorous.

Lofts, which are an important feature in tiny houses, can be cramped, hot, and hard-to-access.

Appliances like stoves and bathroom sinks are considerably smaller than what many homeowners are used to.

Visit Insider.com for more stories.

As the tiny house movement sweeps across the US, many are divided on if the downsized life is for them.

While some relish in the idea of getting rid of most of their belongings and living simply, others can’t imagine squeezing their lives into a space smaller than 300 square feet. So, what is it really like to live in one of these tiny homes?

Residents of the Orlando Lakefront, a tiny house community in Florida, welcomed Insider into their homes to show what tiny house living is really like – and it’s not always glamorous.

As all tiny houses are narrow by design, living spaces can be cramped.

caption A narrow living room. source Frank Olito/ Insider

Most tiny houses are just eight and a half feet wide because that is the maximum width a vehicle can be to legally drive on roads.

But the smallest spaces in most tiny houses are the lofts, and some can feel quite enclosed.

caption A loft. source Frank Olito/ Insider

A tiny house loft is not for claustrophobic people. Homeowners told Insider they have to crawl in and out of bed because it’s impossible to stand up in the spaces.

If the small space doesn’t get to you, the heat that gets trapped in lofts may.

caption A loft with a fan. source Frank Olito/ Insider

Heat rises, so lofts are often the hottest spot in any tiny house, and that’s why you’ll find fans, windows, and other cooling systems in them.

It’s easy for such a tiny space to get untidy fast, according to some owners.

caption A bedroom in a tiny house loft. source Frank Olito/ Insider

Amanda Burger lives in her 270-square-foot home with her two small children, and she said it can get difficult to keep up with the mess.

“I joke that it’s one big Rubik’s cube,” Burger told Insider. “It’s all about constantly changing things.”

It can be quite difficult to get into a tiny house loft, especially for people who are not able-bodied. Makeshift staircases and ladders can be seen in these homes.

caption A ladder to a loft. source Frank Olito/ Insider

Those who cannot climb a ladder or staircase have to design their tiny house with a bedroom on the ground floor, which might not be the best use of the small space.

Some homeowners use lofts for storage instead of sleeping, but it can be quite the eyesore.

caption A loft. source Frank Olito

Lofts can double as great storage spaces, but often they are difficult to access. Some homes require taking out a ladder.

Other tiny house owners opt for storage containers but struggle to find a place to them.

caption Storage containers. source Frank Olito/ Insider

Elizabeth Silva, a tiny house owner in Florida, said she struggled to find space for her belongings when she first moved in.

“You don’t really know [what will fit] until you actually move in,” Silva said.

She decided to use storage containers, which she placed on top of her Murphy bed. Silva said she plans to get a curtain to hide the containers.

While tiny houses are known for their innovative storage options, those spaces can still be extremely small.

caption A closet in a tiny house. source Frank Olito/ Insider

Burger’s small closet space is actually part of a larger storage compartment that is housed in a staircase.

The bathroom sinks can be considerably smaller than those found in regular-sized homes.

caption Bathroom sink. source Frank Olito/ Insider

Although some tiny houses have full sinks and even vanities, others can only fit small appliances and fixtures.

Appliances in the kitchen are also smaller.

caption A stovetop in a tiny house. source Frank Olito/ Insider

Cooking for a family may be difficult on these two burners. Many tiny houses do not have a typical four-burner stove.

Planning a tiny house can be difficult, and sometimes you end up with design quirks, like having a bed right next to your kitchen refrigerator.

caption Inside a tiny house. source Frank Olito/ Insider

Tiny houses are all about compromise. In this tiny house in the Orlando Lakefront community, a bunk bed was placed next to the kitchen, which eliminated the space for a living room. However, the bunk bed did create more sleeping areas for guests.

… or like this toilet that’s right next to a door that opens out on to the yard.

caption A bathroom in a tiny house. source Frank Olito/ Insider

This bathroom may be cute, but the bizarre design quirk could cause an awkward moment for some guests.

In case of disaster, like a hurricane, these straps are all that keeps your house from being completely destroyed.

caption The metal strap. source Frank Olito/ Insider

Tiny houses are considerably more vulnerable to natural disasters than normal-sized homes with foundations. These homes can only withstand 45 mph winds, so hurricanes are especially dangerous.

Residents of Orlando Lakefront said they had to tie down their homes with metal straps when Hurricane Dorian threatened the community in August, but many were still worried about the safety of their homes. Dorian did not end up striking the area.

Washer and dryers are not common in tiny houses, so most residents have to visit laundromats, like this one at the Orlando Lakefront community.

caption Laundry room. source Frank Olito/ Insider

Though some tiny houses do have washers and dryers, most don’t. In the community, many have to use this laundromat, which isn’t ideal when you own your home.

Since building codes are not up to date with tiny houses in every state, some contractors are making serious mistakes.

caption Broken floorboards. source Frank Olito/ Insider

Misty Gilley, a resident of the Orlando community, said she paid a contractor $40,000 to build the frame of her tiny house. When it was finished, Gilley slowly realized that much of her house was built wrong. She said her floorboards were shifting, her electrical was wired incorrectly, and her plumbing was not working.

A regular-sized house in the US must meet certain building codes, which include regulation plumbing, electrical, and mechanical features so that they are considered safe for residents. These codes weren’t in place for Gilley’s tiny house, so her contractor was not legally in the wrong.

The outside of Gilley’s house was also built with indoor wood. It will need to be replaced.

caption Gilley’s house. source Frank Olito/ Insider

While Gilley’s house on the outside looks like a perfect tiny home, it’s actually a prime example of how things can go wrong without proper oversight. Indoor materials were used for her outdoor siding, which will be easily damaged in the Florida weather.

In all, Gilley has paid an extra $40,000 to make fixes.

“Because it’s not code-enforced, you have to watch out,” Gilley told Insider. “You can’t trust that anyone knows what they’re doing because it’s still so new.”

Like Gilley, Li-Mor Raviv has also had trouble with getting her home built properly. Here, she’s standing in the spot where her tiny house was supposed to be parked over a month ago, but it’s not finished yet.

caption Li-Mor Raviv. source Frank Olito/ Insider

Raviv’s tiny house was supposed to be finished and moved into this spot at the Orlando Lakefront community on September 1. More than four weeks later, Raviv’s home still is not finished, and she’s living in nearby Airbnbs.

“It’s been hard, but there’s a reason for it,” Raviv told Insider. “It will be a very good place when I’m in it.”

Her contractor keeps running into issues. Many people think building a tiny house would be easier because it’s smaller, but the truth is that the process is just as difficult.