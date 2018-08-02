17 seriously disturbing facts about your job

By
Rachel Premack, Business Insider US
-
Workaholism, insomnia, and divorce: The state of the modern workplace is more depressing than we would like to imagine.

Ludmila Savelieva/Strelka Instiute/Flickr

  • Statistics show that people’s jobs can contribute to workaholism, insomnia, and divorce.
  • The average person spends more than 90,000 hours in their lifetime at work, and it affects their personal lives.
  • Here are some more disturbing facts about the state of work around the world.

How many hours does the average person commute per year?

How much weight will you gain at your current job?

How many hours will you work in your lifetime?

The answer to those questions, it turns out: a lot. Here are some more depressing facts about the state of work in our world today.

The average American spends 90,000 hours at work over their lifetime.

Shutterstock

Source: Happiness at Work by Jessica Pryce-Jones

But 87% of Americans have no passion for their jobs.

Strelka Institute for Media, Architecture and Design/Flickr

Source: Deloitte’s Shift Index survey

And 80% of US workers are outright dissatisfied with their jobs.

Ludmila Savelieva/Strelka Instiute/Flickr

Source: Deloitte’s Shift Index survey

Those married to workaholics said in a study that they feel more estranged from their partners, and that they feel less control of their relationship

Strelka/Flickr

Source: The American Journal of Family Therapy

A third of managers in the UK say they’re losing their sense of humor because of work.

Strelka Institute for Media, Architecture and Design/Flickr

Source: Quality of Working Life report from Chartered Management Institute and Workplace Health Connect

And nearly 60% say their jobs are making them insomniacs.

Kaewmanee jiangsihui/Shutterstock

Source: Quality of Working Life report from Chartered Management Institute and Workplace Health Connect

The average American spends more than 100 hours commuting every year.

Chris Jackson/Getty Images

Source: US Census Bureau

And a quarter of Americans say work is their No. 1 source of stress.

Strelka Institute/Flickr

Source:The National Institute for Occupational Safety and Health

In the US, stress from work is estimated to be the fifth-biggest cause of death.

Adam Berry/Getty Images

Source: The Baltimore Sun

In Japan, hundreds of Japanese workers die every year from “karoshi,” or death by overwork. That might involve suicide or simply dropping dead at their desks.

Issei Kato/Reuters

Source: Associated Press

Women earn 80% of what men are paid in the US, and that gender wage gap isn’t on track to close until 2119.

Girl Geek Academy/Flickr

Source: AAUW

The wage gap even more pronounced for women of color. Hispanic women were paid 54% and black women were paid 63% of what white men were paid in 2016.

Courtesy of MKDA

Source: AAUW

Nearly half of America has gained weight at their current job; 26% have gained more than 10 pounds, 11% have gained more than 20.

Andrey_Popov/Shutterstock

Source: CareerBuilder

Americans used 17 vacation days on average last year, less than the average of 20 vacation days they used in the 1980s and 1990s.

Source: Project Time Off

And the majority of Americans don’t even use all of their vacation days; there were 705 million unused days off last year nationwide.

Mario Tama/Getty Images

Source: Project Time Off

That might not be changing for the better anytime soon, as 40% of millennials say they “feel guilty” for using all of their vacation days.

Mikhail Goldenkov/Strelka Institute

Source: Randstad

And even when employees do go on vacation, 42% of them say they feel the pressure to check in with their offices while they’re gone.

KIRAYONAK YULIYA/Shutterstock

Source: Randstad

Alyson Shontell contributed to a previous version of this post.