15 DIY beauty hacks using household items you already have

caption A bobby pin can help create the perfect look. source Marki Rochelle/ YouTube

Your house is already filled with items that can be useful in your beauty routine.

When it comes to keeping your skin healthy, dab coffee filters on your face to get rid of oils and use salt to get rid of dry skin.

For the perfect hair, try a coffee treatment and use dryer sheets to get rid of flyaways.

Although most nail salons, beauty stores, and drug stores are closed, it doesn’t mean your beauty routine has to come to halt too.

All over your house, there are products that can keep your face, skin, hair, and nails healthy while in lockdown. You can even find products lying around that will help improve your makeup skills.

Keep reading to learn some beauty hacks that you can do at home right now.

You can make a cleansing face mask with items you find in your kitchen, like oatmeal, yogurt, and apple cider vinegar.

caption Oatmeal face mask.

There are tons of recipes that will help you make an easy face mask. For instance, if you combine hot water, oatmeal, yogurt, honey, and an egg white, you get a face mask said to revitalize your skin. If you don’t have oatmeal, you can try mixing apple cider vinegar with water to create a facial wash that cleanses and tightens your skin.

If you have dry skin, you can try rubbing salt and oil on the rough patches.

caption Salt on the skin.

Combine salt, olive oil, and coconut oil into a paste. If you rub the concoction on your skin in the shower, it will act as a body scrub and exfoliate your skin and get rid of dry, dead patches.

Try using a coffee filter to treat oily skin.

caption Coffee filter.

If you dab a clean coffee filter all over your face, you will rid your skin of excess oils. For people who are prone to oily skin, this is a great way to multipurpose an item in your kitchen.

If your skin is covered in razor burn after shaving, you can try using tea bags.

caption Tea bag.

First, make a cup of tea and let the tea bag steep for a few minutes. Next, ring it out and let the bag sit out for 15 minutes. After that, rub the bag over the razor burn. It is believed the tannins found in the tea can help reduce inflammation.

You can make your teeth whiter by combining salt and baking soda.

caption Brushing teeth.

Women’s Health recommends dipping a toothbrush into a half-teaspoon of salt and a half-teaspoon of baking soda. If you brush your teeth with this mixture regularly, it’s supposed to get rid of stains.

A cold spoon could help reduce puffy eyes, but they’re also useful when applying makeup.

caption Place a cold spoon on your eye.

If you place a spoon in the fridge or freezer for a few hours and then place it directly under your eye, it is believed to help reduce under-eye problems, such as swelling. But the benefits don’t stop there. You can place the spoon over your entire eye and apply mascara (as seen above). This allows you to press more firmly and helps curl the lashes.

If you have safety pins lying around, you can use them to separate your eyelashes.

caption Safety pin.

When applying mascara, your lashes can clump together. To remedy that, run a safety pin through each eyelash by starting at the eyelid and pulling out. This will highlight each lash and better disperse the mascara. Just be careful when trying this one out!

If you’re trying to get the perfect cat’s eye, then try using a bobby pin or a piece of scotch tape.

caption Bobby pin with eyeliner.

Creating the perfect cat’s eye with winged eyeliner can be difficult, but there are two items in your home that might help. First, coat the two ends of the bobby pin in eyeliner and then stamp it on the corner of your eye. You’ll then have the perfect shape and all you have to do is fill it in. If that doesn’t work, stick a piece of tape diagonally in the same place and run your eyeliner along the edge of the tape to create the perfect look.

As for your nails, you can ensure the perfect manicure at home by using cooking spray.

caption Cooking spray.

Since nail salons are closed, you’ll have to give yourself a manicure at home instead. To ensure your work lasts as long as possible, you can spray some cooking spray on them, and it will help set your manicure.

In a pinch, the strike-on matchboxes can work as a nail file.

caption Matchbox.

If you need to file your nails while isolating and can’t find a nail file in your home, reach for the matchbox. The place where you usually strike the match works to file nails down and smooth out imperfections.

Coffee isn’t just to wake you up. You can use it as a hair treatment to liven up your locks too.

caption Wash your hair with coffee.

While your pot of coffee is brewing, jump in the shower and shampoo your hair normally. When the pot is done brewing, let the coffee cool down and then pour it into a bowl. Go back in the shower and pour the cold coffee over your hair slowly. It’s recommended that you then put a shower cap on and let the treatment rest for 20 to 30 minutes before rinsing it out.

The caffeine in the coffee can help restore hair growth and increase shine, according to Healthline. Just make sure it is completely cool before using it.

Dryer sheets or a toothbrush will help smooth down flyaways in your hair.

caption Dryer sheets.

Many of us have bedhead these days since we are spending so much time at home. If you want to make sure your hair looks its best, rub a dryer sheet through your hair, and the static will get rid of flyaways. You could even poke the dryer sheet through the bristles of your brush and run it through your hair that way. If that doesn’t work, brush down your hair with a toothbrush, and that will do the trick.

With the extra time these days, you can finally clean your dirty jewelry. To do so, use laundry detergent.

caption Tide pods.

First, line a bowl with aluminum foil and then fill it with hot water. Next, drop in a scoop of dry detergent and let the jewelry soak in the solution for one minute. Alternatively, you can try puncturing a Tide pod and washing your jewelry with the soap inside each pod.

If you want your perfume to last longer, rub Vaseline on your skin.

caption Vaseline.

Some of us still like to wear perfume even while isolating. To make the scent last longer, rub Vaseline on parts of your skin, like your wrists, and then spray your perfume directly on that spot. The Vaseline will hold the perfume and its scent for longer.

If your makeup rubbed off on your shirt collar, use shaving cream to take the stain out.

caption Makeup stain.

Putting on makeup can get messy. You might drop something on your clothing and it could leave a stain. But if you put shaving cream on the problem spot, rub it out with a damp towel, then the stain will disappear almost instantly.