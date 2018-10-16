21 creative Halloween costumes you can make with things in your closet

If you don’t want to wear the same Halloween costume as everyone else this year, you might want to consider making your own.
However, DIY costumes are often difficult to put together, especially if you don’t have a ton of arts and crafts experience.
That’s why we rounded up 21 creative Halloween costumes that you can make using items you probably already have in your closet. Some of these costumes are harder to create than others, so make sure you have some scissors and a hot glue gun on hand.
Become a deer this year.
What you need: A brown dress, white and brown felt, scissors, a hot glue gun, and deer makeup.
See the complete tutorial on The Joy of Fashion.
Transform into a flight attendant in minutes.
- source
- IAmMr200/iStock
What you need: A blazer, a silk scarf, a pencil skirt, and a nice blouse.
Or throw on a red dress and go as a strawberry.
What you need: A red dress, green paper (for the stem), and white or yellow paper (for the seeds).
Wear your pajamas and be a “cat lady.”
What you need: A robe, stuffed cat toys, pajamas, slippers, and hair rollers.
See more from Ariel Ray Hamilton on YouTube and Instagram.
Grab your tackiest clothing and dress up as a tourist.
What you need: A colorful shirt, shorts or khaki pants, sandals, tube socks, a hat, a fanny pack.
See more from Brooklyn and Bailey on YouTube and Instagram.
Turn “Netflix and Chill” into a costume.
- source
- Courtesy of Grace Lee
What you need: A red dress, an ice bucket, a printed “Chill” sign, a printed “Netflix” sign, and bright red lipstick.
See more from Grace Lee on her blog and Instagram.
Throw it back to the ’90s and go as Posh Spice.
- source
- Brenda Chase/Stringer/Hulton Archive/Getty Images
What you need: A black dress, black heels, and dark eye shadow.
Or coordinate with a friend or partner and dress up as Wayne and Garth from “Wayne’s World.”
- source
- Paramount Pictures
What you need: A black T-shirt, a black baseball cap, a blue plaid shirt, a printed white T-shirt, and ripped light-wash jeans.
Dress up as Debbie Thornberry from “The Wild Thornberrys.”
- source
- Viacom International
What you need: A green plaid shirt or green jacket, an orange shirt, jeans, and a pair of red sneakers.
Create a Coachella costume in minutes.
- source
- Christopher Polk/Getty Images
What you need: A crop top, fun accessories, oversized sunglasses, and jeans or denim shorts.
If you have a lot of pink clothing, go as Elle Woods from “Legally Blonde.”
- source
- MGM
What you need: A pink top, a pink or jean skirt, pink sunglasses, and a stuffed (or real) dog.
Go as the Queen of Hearts from “Alice in Wonderland.”
What you need: A red or black dress, heart-shaped accessories, two decks of playing cards, a stapler, and some bobby pins.
See the complete tutorial on The Joy of Fashion.
Turn yourself into Medusa.
What you need: A white or green dress, metallic accessories, bobby pins, and rubber snakes.
See the complete tutorial on The Joy of Fashion.
Channel the iconic Mary Poppins.
What you need: A white shirt with a collar, a black skirt, black tights, a big purse, a black hat, a red bow tie, and a big umbrella.
See the complete tutorial on The Joy of Fashion.
Be a Snapchat or Instagram filter this year.
- source
- Oh Happy Day
What you need: Colorful paper, scissors, a glue stick, a headband, a hot glue gun, and other materials.
See the complete tutorial on Oh Happy Day.
Throw on some scarecrow makeup.
- source
- Courtesy of Bangtsikitsiki
What you need: A plaid shirt, overalls or denim pants, a straw hat, cowboy boots, and scarecrow makeup.
See more from Bangtsikitsiki on Instagram and YouTube.
Go as a cactus — it takes less time than you’d think.
- source
- Jeff Mindell/Studio DIY
What you need: A green dress; white yarn or clothespins (for the cactus spines); pink and yellow yarn (for the flowers); a headband; scissors; and a hot glue gun.
See the complete tutorial on Studio DIY.
Recreate one of Damian’s funniest scenes in “Mean Girls.”
What you need: A blue hoodie; sunglasses; and a sign that says, “She doesn’t even go here!”
Throw it back to your childhood and become Minnie Mouse.
- source
- Courtesy of Charmaine Daudu
What you need: A black turtleneck, a polka dot headband, and Minnie Mouse makeup.
See more from Charmaine Daudu on Instagram and YouTube.
Or throw on some mime makeup.
- source
- Mark Kolbe/Getty Images
What you need: A black-and-white striped shirt or dress, bright red lipstick, white gloves, and mime makeup.
Become Sandy Olsson and Danny Zuko from “Grease.”
- source
- Mike Coppola/Peter Kramer/Getty Images
What you need to be Sandy: Black skinny jeans, a black off-the-shoulder crop top, a black leather jacket, hoop earrings, and bright red lipstick.
What you need to be Danny: Black jeans, a black T-shirt, a black leather jacket, and black shoes.
