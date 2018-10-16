21 creative Halloween costumes you can make with things in your closet

caption It’s hard to believe this isn’t a store-bought costume. source Courtesy of The Joy of Fashion

If you don’t want to wear the same Halloween costume as everyone else this year, you might want to consider making your own.

However, DIY costumes are often difficult to put together, especially if you don’t have a ton of arts and crafts experience.

That’s why we rounded up 21 creative Halloween costumes that you can make using items you probably already have in your closet. Some of these costumes are harder to create than others, so make sure you have some scissors and a hot glue gun on hand.

Become a deer this year.

caption A great choice for makeup lovers. source Courtesy of The Joy of Fashion

What you need: A brown dress, white and brown felt, scissors, a hot glue gun, and deer makeup.

Transform into a flight attendant in minutes.

caption Add a bold red lip and a classic updo. source IAmMr200/iStock

What you need: A blazer, a silk scarf, a pencil skirt, and a nice blouse.

Or throw on a red dress and go as a strawberry.

caption Craft a strawberry stem and seeds in minutes. source Courtesy of Ariel Ray Hamilton

What you need: A red dress, green paper (for the stem), and white or yellow paper (for the seeds).

Wear your pajamas and be a “cat lady.”

caption Equal parts creative and comfortable. source Courtesy of Ariel Ray Hamilton

What you need: A robe, stuffed cat toys, pajamas, slippers, and hair rollers.

Grab your tackiest clothing and dress up as a tourist.

caption This one is easy to put together. source Courtesy of Brooklyn and Bailey

What you need: A colorful shirt, shorts or khaki pants, sandals, tube socks, a hat, a fanny pack.

Turn “Netflix and Chill” into a costume.

caption A unique take on the popular phrase. source Courtesy of Grace Lee

What you need: A red dress, an ice bucket, a printed “Chill” sign, a printed “Netflix” sign, and bright red lipstick.

Throw it back to the ’90s and go as Posh Spice.

caption Wear one of Victoria Beckham’s most iconic looks. source Brenda Chase/Stringer/Hulton Archive/Getty Images

What you need: A black dress, black heels, and dark eye shadow.

Or coordinate with a friend or partner and dress up as Wayne and Garth from “Wayne’s World.”

caption Throw it back to this ’90s classic. source Paramount Pictures

What you need: A black T-shirt, a black baseball cap, a blue plaid shirt, a printed white T-shirt, and ripped light-wash jeans.

Dress up as Debbie Thornberry from “The Wild Thornberrys.”

caption Look bored in any photos you take on Halloween. source Viacom International

What you need: A green plaid shirt or green jacket, an orange shirt, jeans, and a pair of red sneakers.

Create a Coachella costume in minutes.

caption Just wear every trend you can think of. source Christopher Polk/Getty Images

What you need: A crop top, fun accessories, oversized sunglasses, and jeans or denim shorts.

If you have a lot of pink clothing, go as Elle Woods from “Legally Blonde.”

caption To go the extra mile, carry a stuffed dog around all night. source MGM

What you need: A pink top, a pink or jean skirt, pink sunglasses, and a stuffed (or real) dog.

Go as the Queen of Hearts from “Alice in Wonderland.”

caption Draw a heart on your lips with red lipstick. source Courtesy of The Joy of Fashion

What you need: A red or black dress, heart-shaped accessories, two decks of playing cards, a stapler, and some bobby pins.

Turn yourself into Medusa.

caption Wear a white or emerald green dress. source Courtesy of The Joy of Fashion

What you need: A white or green dress, metallic accessories, bobby pins, and rubber snakes.

Channel the iconic Mary Poppins.

caption This look is easy to put together. source Courtesy of The Joy of Fashion

What you need: A white shirt with a collar, a black skirt, black tights, a big purse, a black hat, a red bow tie, and a big umbrella.

Be a Snapchat or Instagram filter this year.

caption You can wear whatever you want. source Oh Happy Day

What you need: Colorful paper, scissors, a glue stick, a headband, a hot glue gun, and other materials.

Throw on some scarecrow makeup.

caption You can make this costume as cute or creepy as you want. source Courtesy of Bangtsikitsiki

What you need: A plaid shirt, overalls or denim pants, a straw hat, cowboy boots, and scarecrow makeup.

Go as a cactus — it takes less time than you’d think.

caption You can also add a “Can’t Touch This” sign. source Jeff Mindell/Studio DIY

What you need: A green dress; white yarn or clothespins (for the cactus spines); pink and yellow yarn (for the flowers); a headband; scissors; and a hot glue gun.

Recreate one of Damian’s funniest scenes in “Mean Girls.”

caption An iconic scene. source Courtesy of Ariel Ray Hamilton

What you need: A blue hoodie; sunglasses; and a sign that says, “She doesn’t even go here!”

Throw it back to your childhood and become Minnie Mouse.

caption Wear your hair in two buns to mimic mouse ears. source Courtesy of Charmaine Daudu

What you need: A black turtleneck, a polka dot headband, and Minnie Mouse makeup.

Or throw on some mime makeup.

caption You don’t necessarily have to go all out. source Mark Kolbe/Getty Images

What you need: A black-and-white striped shirt or dress, bright red lipstick, white gloves, and mime makeup.

Become Sandy Olsson and Danny Zuko from “Grease.”

caption Model Gigi Hadid as Sandy (left) and actor Max Crumm as Danny (right). source Mike Coppola/Peter Kramer/Getty Images

What you need to be Sandy: Black skinny jeans, a black off-the-shoulder crop top, a black leather jacket, hoop earrings, and bright red lipstick.

What you need to be Danny: Black jeans, a black T-shirt, a black leather jacket, and black shoes.

