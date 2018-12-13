DJ Khaled’s Miami mansion just hit the market for $8 million and includes a closet that holds up to 500 pairs of sneakers

caption Sneakers not included. source Life Style Production Group for ONE Sotheby’s

DJ Khaled‘s waterfront Miami home has been listed for $7.99 million.

The waterfront mansion has five bedrooms, six bathrooms, and an enormous sneaker closet.

The home is flush with luxury amenities, including a boat lift, an elevator, a wine cellar, and an outdoor entertaining area.

DJ Khaled’s home is the stuff of sneaker-lovers’ dreams – and it’s now on the market.

The Miami villa is listed at $7.99 million by Janet Ben Zvi of ONE Sotheby’s International Realty.

DJ Khaled, 43, is a DJ and producer. He also, as Business Insider’s Angela Johnson previously reported, launched a luxury furniture line called We The Best Home in September; the line includes lots of “leather, gold, and high-end features.”

A similar attention to detail – and appreciation for the shinier things in life – can be seen throughout his home.

According to a new report from Knight Frank, Miami is one of the world’s most popular housing markets for the world’s richest people. It’s a growing market in which many of the top real estate sales come from penthouses in residential developments. Khaled’s house now joins the likes of a $68 million penthouse, which could shatter the state’s record, as some of the Miami area’s glitzy real estate offerings.

Here’s a look inside the mansion:

According to The Wall Street Journal, the home sits on a half-acre of property on Dumbfoundling Bay in Aventura, about 20 miles north of Miami.

The home is located in an ultra-exclusive gated community …

… and has unobstructed views of the bay and city, according to Janet Ben Zvi of ONE Sotheby’s International Realty.

It also has a boat lift and can be accessed by boat or jet ski.

Khaled spent $2.5 million remodeling the estate, which includes 14k gold chandeliers with Swarovski crystals.

The estate has four stories …

… and a winding granite staircase.

Other standout features of the home include floor-to-ceiling windows …

… an open kitchen …

… and a private movie theater.

The home has five bedrooms and six bathrooms …

… and the master suite includes a sitting area and veranda.

But arguably its most standout feature is the enormous sneaker closet, which is big enough to hold 500 pairs of sneakers. It even has a rolling library ladder for easy access.

A wine room and an elevator also number among the home’s additional luxury amenities, as well as an outdoor area that includes a summer kitchen, a pool, and a Jacuzzi.

