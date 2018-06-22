Everything you need to know about DJ Tenashar: the FHM and Playboy cover girl facing drug charges in court

DJ Tenashar has grabbed headlines for different reasons and appeared in various raunchy men’s magazines. Facebook/DJ Tenashar

Debbie Valerie Tenashar Long, who is better known by her stage moniker DJ Tenashar, is currently facing court charges for drug consumption and possession.

Besides making a name for herself in EDM and playing all around the world, the 32-year-old also often graces the covers of raunchy men’s magazines.

Tenashar is no stranger to Singaporeans and Malaysians, having been featured in both editions of FHM a few times.

She is also the first Singaporean to be featured in Playboy Thailand magazine in October 2013. Incidentally, she became the first Singaporean to make DJ Mag’s list of Top 100 DJs the same month, coming in at number 87.

Tenashar once accused Malaysian model-DJ Leng Yein of sabotaging her console at a festival both were playing at Sunway Lagoon in 2014. Leng hit back on Facebook by sarcastically suggesting Tenashar had forgotten to press a button which led to her thinking her machine had malfunctioned.

In 2015, Tenashar signed a major label deal with Universal Music, silencing critics who often accused her of using her sexuality to promote her craft.

Tenashar’s legal woes surfaced publicly in 2016 when The New Paper reported she and her then-boyfriend Thorsten Nolte were wanted by the Central Narcotics Bureau (CNB) for not reporting back after they were nabbed for drug-related offences the year before.

The pair became a couple in February 2015 after Nolte separated from his radio DJ wife, Jamie Yeo.

DJ Tenashar with her then-boyfriend Thorsten Nolte. Facebook/Debbie Valerie Long

Despite newspaper report, Tenashar denied she was wanted by the CNB and even asked the reporter if she was being pranked for an April Fool’s joke.

Tenashar is currently remanded at Changi Women’s Prison and appeared in court via video-link on Friday (June 22), according to a report in The Straits Times.

Bail has been set at $30,000 and she will return to court on July 18. The Agri-Food and Veterinary Authority is also currently looking into a possible animal cruelty-related charge against her.