This $100 drone is great for those who are looking to learn basic flying methods while capturing good-quality photos and videos — here’s how it works

The DJI Tello is a lightweight, fun, and easy-to-use drone that is the perfect tool for learning the ropes of drone piloting before investing in a more expensive option.

It’s a great choice for backyard selfies or creating video and can be controlled via your smartphone.

Available for under $100, families, budding drone photographers or travel enthusiasts will get a lot of use out of the Tello.

It’s hard not to be inspired by the seriously stunning aerial shots and video footage that have spread across social media in recent years – thanks to drones. The emergence of affordable and easy-to-use consumer drones has been a game-changer in travel photography. As a travel blogger and writer, I knew I wanted to try it out for myself.

Here’s my review of one of the best budget drones on the market, the DJI Tello. I’m glad I tried it as my first drone, and here’s why.

An entry-level drone from a well-known brand

If you’re at all familiar with drones, you’ve probably heard of the DJI brand. With 70% of the revenue share in the drone market in 2017 and growing, China-based DJI creates seriously impressive drones. High-quality cameras and video, image stabilization via multiple gimbals, easy-to-use controls, and built-in obstacle avoidance, to name a few, are features found on nearly every DJI drone, and the brand has come to be synonymous with high-quality consumer drones.

Of course, quality tech comes at a price. Did I really want to spend upwards of $1,000 (or more) on a flying camera that I would literally throw up into the air and hope for the best?

Enter the DJI Tello. When this little drone hit the market in 2018, it provided the perfect learner drone. At under $100, it’s a great drone for learning the ropes. Even better, the Tello contains many of the features that are also found on high-end DJI drones, so I can transfer my skills to other models.

What makes the DJI Tello drone stand out

The DJI Tello can be flown straight out of the box, as soon as you’ve given it a charge. The drone itself is small and super lightweight at only 2.8 ounces. It looks how you’d expect a drone to look, with four propellers and a camera mounted on the body, and its compact size makes it a great travel companion.

Before you can start flying, you’ll need to download Tello, the drone’s controlling app, onto your smartphone. The Tello drone doesn’t have a separate controller, so a smartphone with the app is essential. All photos and videos are also stored here, as the drone doesn’t contain any internal storage.

Flying the DJI Tello is intuitive but does still take a little bit of practice to master, sort of like learning to play a video game. Confuse the up and down, or left and right, and you might accidentally end up with a drone in a low-hanging tree branch (which happened to me). Definitely start off practicing inside or in an open space outside, such as a backyard. However, once you’ve got the hang of it, you’ll find it easy to maneuver. You can also transfer your piloting skills to other drones, if you decide to upgrade. Although the controlling devices may differ, the basic flying methods replicate, no matter what model you’re piloting.

The stills and video footage are of good quality, although not of the high resolution you’d see in a more premium product. The Tello comes with a 5-megapixel camera and shoots 720p video, which can easily be controlled via the app. Some useful features are included, too, such as automatic take-off and landing, a low-battery warning (you’ll get about 13 minutes of flying time per charge), and 360-degree mode, a lot of fun for taking video of your surroundings.

As the Tello is a lightweight drone, it flies really well indoors. Outdoors is fine, too, just make sure there isn’t any wind, as it could get carried away.

Overall, I loved the DJI Tello and had a lot of fun learning how to become a drone pilot with this model. It gave me great peace of mind knowing that I could experiment with selfie shots, videography, flying techniques, and mastering controls on a drone that was easily affordable and wouldn’t leave me completely panicked if anything should happen to it.

Now that I feel comfortable with the Tello, I am contemplating a step up to the DJI Spark or Mavic Air.

Tips to consider before flying your drone

If you’re ready to take flight, especially in the US, it is good to know that drones are regulated as unmanned aircraft systems by the Federal Aviation Authority (FAA), and drones over a certain weight must be registered with the FAA. Although the Tello falls under the minimum weight limit of .55 pounds, it is still good to be aware of this law in case you upgrade to a heavier model. Visit the FAA‘s website for more information on where you can and cannot fly, as a lot of airspace is prohibited.

Another top tip is to consider drone insurance, known as DJI Care. Any drone is a delicate piece of equipment, and a small yearly fee can help ensure your drone is protected.

Once you’ve mastered flying and you’re aware of the requirements for drone pilots, the sky’s the limit.

