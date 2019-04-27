The much-hyped wide receiver the Seahawks drafted came to his first meeting with the team without a shirt — so Pete Carroll took his shirt off, too

source via Seattle Seahawks

The Seattle Seahawks drafted wide receiver D.K. Metcalf in the second round of the NFL draft.

The Seahawks released a hilarious video from the team’s combine meeting with Metcalf where he walked in shirtless, so head coach Pete Carroll took his shirt off, too.

Metcalf gained notoriety during the pre-draft process for his impressive physique, and apparently, his shirtless meeting paid off.

Metcalf gained hype during the pre-draft experience for his impressive physique. Already listed at 6-foot-3, 228 lb, a photo of Metcalf at the gym went viral before the draft.

D.K. Metcalf is Mel Kiper Jr.’s top ranked wide receiver, linebacker, defensive end, strong safety and tight end prospect in this year’s draft. pic.twitter.com/NLcob3O97D — Field Yates (@FieldYates) February 11, 2019

Apparently, Metcalf decided to show off his impressive physique when he met the Seahawks at the draft combine in late February and March.

The Seahawks tweeted a video on Friday of Metcalf walking into the meeting shirtless. In a hilarious move, Seahawks head coach Pete Carroll decided to join Metcalf and take his shirt off, too.

On Friday, after the team drafted Metcalf, Carroll explained the meeting.

“Well, I was surprised he came into our interview with his shirt off … And it kind of pissed me off, so I took my shirt off too … not for long, though,” Carroll said.

The story behind the shirts. (or lack thereof) pic.twitter.com/gF10m7eCVa — Seattle Seahawks (@Seahawks) April 27, 2019

It’s an unusual way for a team-player relationship to begin, but clearly, it worked well enough for the Seahawks to take Metcalf.