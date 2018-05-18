The suspect in the Santa Fe high-school shooting has been identified as 17-year-old Dimitrios Pagourtzis.

Ten people, most of them students, were killed in the shooting Friday morning, and another 10 were wounded, Texas Gov. Greg Abbott told media.

Students have said the suspect was bullied and didn’t have many friends.

Police have reportedly identified 17-year-old Dimitrios Pagourtzis as the suspected gunman in the shooting that left 10 people dead at a Santa Fe, Texas, high school on Friday. Pagourtzis was a student at the school.

Pagourtzis was armed with two firearms, including a shotgun and a .38 revolver, Texas Gov. Greg Abbott told media on Friday afternoon. Both weapons appeared to have been legally purchased by Pagourtzis’ father, and Abbott said there was no information to suggest that he knew his son had obtained them.

Pagourtzis was arrested by authorities at the scene and is being held at the Santa Fe Police Department. A second person of interest was also detained but has not yet been identified, authorities said.

Abbott also said that a number of explosive devices, including a CO2 device and a Molotov cocktail, was found in a home and a vehicle, though Pagourtzis’ vehicle remained missing.

He added that Pagourtzis had written in journals and indicated he was suicidal.

A Facebook page for Pagourtzis appeared to be taken down on Friday, but screenshots posted by some media outlets showed that he went by the nickname Dimitri, and posted photos of a T-shirt that read “Born to Kill.”

One student, Dustin Severin, who said he witnessed a gunman in the hallway just before the shooting, told Houston television station KTRK that the suspect had been walking quietly and wearing his usual trench coat, despite the heat.

The suspect was frequently bullied by coaches who would “call him names,” Severin said, adding that the suspect didn’t have many friends.

Pagourtzis played on the Santa Fe High School junior varsity football team, and was a member of a dance squad with a local Greek Orthodox church, The Associated Press reported.

Law-enforcement officials are currently searching the home that Pagourtzis grew up in, a neighbor told KTRK. Authorities have said they found explosives both at the Santa Fe High School and in the surrounding areas.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.