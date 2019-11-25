Some of the top DNA kits are deeply discounted for Black Friday — here’s a break down of each one

source Hollis Johnson/Business Insider

Black Friday is very much centered around materialism. Consumers will head to stores and start shopping online right after Thanksgiving dinner (and sometimes before) in search of deals on everything from fashion and tech to mattresses and home goods. But if you’re interested in spending your money on education – specifically about yourself and your family – then a DNA kit is the best way to do so.

No two kits are exactly the same, so keep reading to learn what each brand offers and pick the one that suits you best. DNA kits also make for great gifts if you’d like to give the gift of knowledge of self this holiday season.

The 4 best deals on DNA kits:

Learn more about each DNA kit:

23andMe

The 23andMe kit is one of the most in-depth at-home DNA tests you can take. Not only will it break down your ancestry, but it will also discover your genetic health risks for diseases like Parkinson’s or Alzheimer’s, carrier traits for diseases like Cystic Fibrosis and Sickle Cell, report on your wellness with details like sleep patterns and lactose intolerance, and other genetic traits. If you’re only interested in learning your ancestry you can buy the genetics kit for $20 off.

AncestryDNA

With over 1 billion family connections, AncestryDNA is the best-selling DNA test you can buy. The service helps you discover the people and places that made you who you are by tapping into more than 1,000 regions across the world, which is more than any other DNA kit on the market.

MyHeritage DNA

MyHeritage DNA is one of the easiest DNA tests to complete. Unlike other tests that require several vials of saliva, this test can be completed in two minutes with a simple cheek swab. With a huge database of DNA Matches, the test pulls data from 42 regions. Once your results are in, you’ll learn about your ancestry and potential family members you’ve never met.

FamilyTreeDNA

Family Tree DNA offers an in-depth genetic analysis of your genetic makeup by regions as well as your lineage over time. It is also is one of the best tests for finding and connecting with distant relatives. The Family Matching System pairs other users with similar genetic make-up, so if you’re looking for a long lost sibling, there’s a decent chance you’ll find them here.

