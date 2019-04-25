Many of the best at-home DNA kits are on sale right now to celebrate National DNA Day — here’s a quick break down of each one

Insider Picks writes about products and services to help you navigate when shopping online. Insider Inc. receives a commission from our affiliate partners when you buy through our links, but our reporting and recommendations are always independent and objective.

source Hollis Johnson/Business Insider

April 25 is National DNA Day, a holiday created to celebrate the completion of the Human Genome Project in 2003.

To celebrate, most of the major DNA testing companies have put kits on sale, including 23andMe, AncestryDNA, Living DNA, and more.

We found seven kits on sale and broke down the key differences between each, below.

Today, April 25, is National DNA Day. As another “holiday” that you may not have heard about until now, you’re probably wondering what it means and how to celebrate it.

National DNA celebrates the completion of the Human Genome Project, a 13-year, publicly funded research project on discovering the specifics of human DNA sequences.

Since the inception of the holiday in 2003, the goal has been to give back to the public with knowledge on genetics – and there’s no better way to do that than with at-home DNA kits.

If you’ve ever been interested in learning more about your ancestry or family history, right now is the best time to do so as many of the best at-home DNA kits are discounted on Amazon today.

While most tests unveil similar data, there are key differences between each one. Check them out below.

AncestryDNA

source Amazon

With over 1 billion family connections, AncestryDNA is the best-selling DNA test you can buy. The service helps you discover the people and places that made you who you are by tapping into 350 regions across the world – two times more than the next leading competitor.

23andMe

source Amazon

The 23andMe kit is one of the most in-depth at-home DNA tests you can take. Not only will it break down your ancestry, but it will also discover your genetic health risks for diseases like Parkinson’s or Alzheimer’s, carrier traits for diseases like Cystic Fibrosis and Sickle Cell, report on your wellness with details like sleep patterns and lactose intolerance, and other genetic traits. If you’re only interested in learning your ancestry you can buy the genetics kit for $69 – a $30 savings.

National Geographic Geno 2.0

source Amazon

The National Geographic Geno 2.0 Next Generation provides a breakdown of your regional ancestry by percentage, going back as 500,000 years. Once your DNA sample is submitted and processed, you can access the data via the Geno 2.0 smartphone app, where an easy-to-understand video walks you through your ancestry. You’ll learn about which historical relatives you could be related to.

MyHeritage DNA

source Amazon

MyHeritage DNA is one of the easiest DNA tests to complete. Unlike other tests that require several vials of saliva, this test can be completed in two minutes with a simple cheek swab. With a huge database of DNA Matches, the test pulls data from 42 regions. Once your results are in, you’ll learn about your ancestry and potential family members you’ve never met.

Family Tree DNA

source Amazon

Family Tree DNA offers an in-depth genetic analysis of your genetic makeup by regions as well as your lineage over time. It is also is one of the best tests for finding and connecting with distant relatives. The Family Matching System pairs other users with similar genetic make-up, so if you’re looking for a long lost sibling, there’s a decent chance you’ll find them here.

Vitagene

source Amazon

Vitagene is another great test for learning about your ancestry as well as your health. The easy two-minute saliva test is processed in 4-6 weeks (which is a lot quicker than most other tests), and you’ll get a full breakdown on your ethnic mix and global ancestry. The health insight comes as a diet plan, fitness plan, and a personalized vitamin plan tailored to your DNA. You can save 20% on all other Vitagene kits here.

Living DNA

source Living DNA

Living DNA is a three-in-one kit that breaks down your ancestry by revealing which countries or regions of the world you’re from, your maternal family line, and your paternal family line (if you’re a male). While just about every other kit on the market provides some sort of data on your ancestry, Living DNA will allow you to specifically trace your mother and father’s roots over the course of many generations.