DNC Chairman Tom Perez says allegations Joe Biden touched women in ways that made them uncomfortable are not ‘disqualifying’ for 2020

caption Democratic National Committee Chairman Tom Perez speaks at Ralph Northam’s election night rally on the campus of George Mason University in Fairfax, Virginia, November 7, 2017. source Aaron P. Bernstein/Reuters

Democratic National Committee Chairman Tom Perez said the recent allegations that Vice President Joe Biden touched women in ways that made them uncomfortable are “not disqualifying” in the context of the 2020 election.

“I think the decision to run will be up to the vice president. I’m confident that every candidate and is going to be judged on the entire body of their life’s work and their version for America,” Perez told INSIDER.

“It’s really important that when women come forward they be respected. And I will always accord respect to people who come forward and I know the vice president will as well,” Perez added.

Democratic National Committee Chairman Tom Perez on Wednesday said the multiple allegations that Vice President Joe Biden touched women in ways that made them uncomfortable are “not disqualifying” in terms of the 2020 race for the Democratic nomination.

When asked about the allegations and whether Biden should still run for president in 2020, Perez said, “No, they’re not disqualifying and I think the decision to run will be up to the vice president. I’m confident that every candidate and is going to be judged on the entire body of their life’s work and their version for America.”

Perez, who was in New York City on Wednesday for the National Action Network conference, added, “It’s really important that when women come forward they be respected. And I will always accord respect to people who come forward and I know the vice president will as well.”

Read more: Joe Biden’s ‘awkward’ interactions with women resurface following allegations of inappropriate touching

Biden is facing allegations of inappropriate behavior from at least four women. The women have described situations in which they felt uncomfortable due to unwanted physical contact from the former vice president.

Despite not officially declaring for 2020, Biden has been at the top of a number of recent polls and is considered a frontrunner for the Democratic nomination.

Trailing closely behind Biden is Sen. Bernie Sanders, who during recent rallies has contended the Democratic party of today is largely a result of his 2016 campaign. At a campaign event in Iowa in early March, for example, Sanders said ideas he promoted in 2016 that were initially dismissed as too radical are “now supported not only by Democratic candidates for president but by Democratic candidates all across the board from school board on up.”

Read more: Bernie Sanders says fellow 2020 Democratic candidates are now running on his 2016 ideas that were originally dismissed as ‘too radical’

Perez said he “absolutely” appreciates what Sanders has “brought to the table,” but added, “there are many other people who have been fighting hard to build an America that works for everyone.”

“An America in which can look at healthcare as a right for all and not a privilege for a few. An America in which you’re working a full-time job you’ve got to be able to feed your family,” Perez added. “I appreciate what Sen. Sanders and so many others have brought to the debate in terms of a commitment to a moral capitalism that works in every community, not just for a few at the top.”