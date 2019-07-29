Trump’s intelligence chief resigned after the White House repeatedly suppressed his warnings about Russian interference, New York Times reports

caption Director of National Intelligence Daniel Coats answering questions at a hearing held by the Senate Armed Services Committee on March 6, 2018, in Washington, DC. source Win McNamee/Getty Images

Director of National Intelligence Dan Coats in recent months saw his warnings about threats posed by Russia watered down by the White House, The New York Times reported Sunday.

According to The Times, a dossier by Coats on Russian interference in the 2018 midterms was altered by the White House to contain less critical language.

Coats’ resignation was announced Sunday in a tweet by President Donald Trump, who wants a loyalist, Rep. John Ratcliffe of Texas, to replace him.

According to The Times, Coats has often found himself at odds with President Donald Trump over Russia, a situation that worsened in recent months.

Coats saw Russia as an adversary to the US, The Times wrote, and pushed for closer cooperation with European countries to counter it, but the White House did not agree.

Several times Coats saw his language on the Kremlin’s activities watered down by the White House, according to The Times.

A secret report by Coats on Russia’s attempt to interfere in the 2018 midterms by spreading disinformation was reportedly altered by the White House. A public statement on Coats’ conclusions contained less critical language than the original, The Times said.

I am pleased to announce that highly respected Congressman John Ratcliffe of Texas will be nominated by me to be the Director of National Intelligence. A former U.S. Attorney, John will lead and inspire greatness for the Country he loves. Dan Coats, the current Director, will…. — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) July 28, 2019

….be leaving office on August 15th. I would like to thank Dan for his great service to our Country. The Acting Director will be named shortly. — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) July 28, 2019

A former senior intelligence official told The Washington Post that Coats felt marginalized on national security issues by the president and had come to see his departure as inevitable.

According to reports, Trump had been discussing replacing Coats for months.

Trump has long faced scrutiny for his warm comments on Russia and his changing positions on whether Russia interfered to help him secure his 2016 election victory.

Robert Mueller concluded in the special counsel’s Russia investigation that there was insufficient evidence to charge the president or his aides with criminally conspiring with Russia in 2016.

Trump in a tweet Sunday announced that Coats would step down in mid-August and nominated Rep. John Ratcliffe of Texas as his replacement.

In his tweet, he thanked Coats for his service but offered him no praise.

“The intelligence community is stronger than ever and increasingly well prepared to meet new challenges and opportunities,” Coats wrote in his resignation letter, citing the recent appointment of an official charged with countering foreign election interference.

During his time as director of national intelligence, Coats had publicly contradicted Trump on the president’s claims regarding Russia and North Korea.

In a statement released after Trump’s summit in Helsinki with Russian President Vladimir Putin in July 2018, Coats rebutted the president’s apparent acceptance of Putin’s claim that Russia had not interfered in the 2016 election.

At a national security conference in Colorado last year, Coats reacted with incredulity when told Trump had invited Putin to the White House at the summit.

“That’s going to be special,” he remarked.

1 year ago this month, Dan Coats released this statement, contradicting Trump who held a joint press conference with Putin in Helsinki. Trump said he didn't see any reason why” Russia would be responsible for interfering in the 2016 election. Then Coats issued this statement. pic.twitter.com/auz17eWEZR — Jason Leopold (@JasonLeopold) July 28, 2019

And in testimony before the Senate Intelligence Committee in January, Coats contradicted Trump’s claims that North Korea no longer posed a threat because of his summits with its leader, Kim Jong Un.

Coats told lawmakers that North Korea “was unlikely to give up” its nuclear weapons. He also contradicted Trump’s claim that Iran was seeking to gear up its nuclear program.

In contrast to Coats, Ratcliffe is a Trump loyalist who has backed Trump’s claims that Mueller ‘s investigation into Russian election interference was a partisan plot to unseat Trump.

In an interview with Fox News on Sunday, he said the special counsel’s report and its conclusions “weren’t from Robert Mueller” but rather “were written by what a lot of people believe was Hillary Clinton’s de facto legal team.”