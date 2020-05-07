AirPods do come charged, but you should still charge them before using them — here’s what you need to know

caption Your AirPods still need to be charged when you open them. source Crystal Cox/Business Insider

AirPods come partially charged, and will have enough battery life to let you pair them with your iPhone or iPad.

Before you begin using your AirPods in earnest, you should take the time to fully charge them.

You can charge your AirPods using the charging case and cable that come with them.

Visit Business Insider’s homepage for more stories.

The question used to be whether a product came with batteries included. Now, we ask if a product comes charged or not.

If you’re buying a new Apple device – whether that be a pair of AirPods or an iPhone – you’ll be happy to find out that it will come with a small bit of charge.

However, even if that power reserve exists, you should still take care to charge your new AirPods quickly.

Here’s what you need to know.

Check out the products mentioned in this article:

AirPods do come charged, but you should still charge them before using them

In general, Apple tries to ship their products with about 50% charge. This is enough to turn your AirPods on and pair them with your iPhone or iPad.

However, depending how long it’s been since your AirPods left the factory, this charge may have decayed. You should try to charge your AirPods up as soon as you can.

The AirPods’ charging case will take about an hour to fully charge, and once you place your AirPods inside, they should only take about 20 minutes to charge up. A fully charged case can recharge your AirPods three to four times.

caption Place your AirPods inside their case and close the lid to charge them. source Hollis Johnson/Business Insider

You can charge the AirPods charging case using the power cable that came with your AirPods, or by setting it on a Qi-certified wireless charging mat.

Related coverage from How To Do Everything: Tech: