‘Do Chromebooks have Bluetooth?’: Most Chromebooks do — here’s how to connect your device in 4 simple steps

caption Most Chromebooks have Bluetooth, and it’s easy to connect your computer with compatible devices. source Konstantin Savusia/Shutterstock

Not all Chromebooks have Bluetooth capabilities, but most do for accessories like keyboards, speakers, and headphones.

As long as you have Bluetooth capabilities on your Chromebook, you should be able to quickly and easily pair your devices with your computer.

Here’s how to see if your Chromebook has Bluetooth and, if it does, how to sync your accessories to your computer using a Bluetooth connection.

Visit Business Insider’s homepage for more stories.

Your Chromebook may have Bluetooth, and if it does, you should see the option to turn it on or off by clicking into your clock in the bottom-right corner of the screen.

If your Chromebook features Bluetooth, you should be able to connect to devices like speakers, headphones, mice, and keyboards that use Bluetooth technology to wirelessly connect to computers.

If you find that you have Bluetooth capabilities on your Chromebook, here’s what you’ll need to do to make the connection between your accessory and your computer:

Check out the products mentioned in this article:

Most Chromebooks have Bluetooth – here’s how to connect your device

Syncing devices with Bluetooth is a simple process, just make sure that your Bluetooth device is turned on so that your Chromebook will be able to locate and connect with it:

1. Select the time in the bottom-right corner of the screen.

2. Tap “Bluetooth.”

caption Turn on Bluetooth. source Devon Delfino/Business Insider

3. If necessary, toggle it on – once on, it should automatically begin scanning for Bluetooth devices to pair with your Chromebook.

caption Your Chromebook should search for Bluetooth devices nearby. source Devon Delfino/Business Insider

4. Select whichever accessory you want to sync with.

If you aren’t sure if you successfully paired the device with your Chromebook, select “Paired Devices” from the menu depicted above and look for that device.

If you’re having issues with your Bluetooth, try turning the feature – or your computer – off and back on, or check if your Chromebook needs to be updated.

Related coverage from How To Do Everything: Tech: