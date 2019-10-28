‘Do Galaxy Buds work with an iPhone?’: Yes, they do — here’s how to pair them with your iPhone

- source
- Hollis Johnson/Business Insider
- Galaxy Buds do work with an iPhone, but the wireless Bluetooth earbuds pair quicker with a Samsung Galaxy phone.
- It’s still easy to pair Galaxy Buds with your iPhone – you’ll simply connect to them via Bluetooth as you would with any other Bluetooth headphones.
- You might choose Galaxy Buds over Apple’s AirPods because they cost less, yet offer similar battery life and the same fully wireless convenience.
- Visit Business Insider’s homepage for more stories.
Despite what the name may lead you to believe, the Galaxy Buds wireless earbuds are not limited to the Samsung Galaxy smartphone.
You can also use Galaxy Buds with your iPhone, pairing them just as you would sync up any other Bluetooth earbuds or headphones.
While pairing a Samsung Galaxy phone to a pair of Galaxy Buds is as easy as opening the charging case near the phone and tapping “Connect” on its screen, there are only a few more steps to pair Galaxy Buds with an iPhone to enjoy high quality audio.
Here’s how to do it.
Check out the products mentioned in this article:
Galaxy Buds (From $129.99 at Best Buy)
iPhone 11 (From $699.99 at Best Buy)
AirPods with Wireless Charging Case (From $199.99 at Best Buy)
Samsung Galaxy S10 (From $899.99 at Best Buy)
Galaxy Buds work with an iPhone – here’s how to pair them
1. Open the Settings app on your iPhone and scroll down to Bluetooth.
2. Tap the Bluetooth tab to open the pairing screen (and see a list of all paired devices).
3. Make sure the button at the top of the screen is toggled on (to green).
- source
- Steven John/Business Insider
4. Open the Galaxy Buds case in close proximity to the phone, and when the earbuds pop up on the iPhone screen, tap to pair.
- source
- Hollis Johnson/Business Insider
Just make sure the light inside the Galaxy Buds case is illuminated when you open it, as that indicates it is in pairing mode.
Related coverage from How To Do Everything: Tech:
-
The best apps for downloading and listening to free music on your iPhone
-
How to listen to podcasts on your iPhone, where you can access over 700,000 podcasts from Apple’s catalog
-
How to connect Beats wireless headphones and Powerbeats earbuds to your iPhone
-
How to pair a Samsung Galaxy S10 with Galaxy Buds or any other Bluetooth headphones