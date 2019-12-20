Symptoms of endometriosis and how you can manage the pain

caption Lesions can appear on your ovaries, fallopian tubes, and the lining of your pelvis. source wildpixel/Getty Images

Endometriosis is a chronic disorder that usually affects the pelvic cavity and can cause severe pain during sex and menstruation.

Women are usually diagnosed in their 30s and 40s. And it most commonly occurs when the type of tissue that normally lines the inside of the uterus begins to grow outside the uterus, forming lesions that cause pain and inflammation.

To treat endometriosis, medication, alone, can sometimes help. But if medication isn’t enough, surgery to remove the lesions along with medication is also an option.

It’s common, affecting one out of every 10 women of reproductive age, or roughly 176 million women worldwide. Celebrities including Whoopi Goldberg, Daisy Ridley, and Julianne Hough have all had it.

Endometriosis is usually extra tissue on the outside of the uterus

However, lesions can also appear on your ovaries, fallopian tubes, and the lining of your pelvis. And in some cases, it can also affect your bladder, bowel, intestines, and rectum.

Symptoms of endometriosis

Endometriosis is a form of chronic inflammation that can cause scar tissue, or adhesions, to develop in the pelvis, which can be so painful to the point that they reduce your quality of life.

Painful periods, with severe cramping known as dysmenorrhea, and painful sexual intercourse are two very common symptoms of endometriosis. Other symptoms include:

Heavy menstrual bleeding

Excessive bleeding in between periods

Chronic pelvic pain

Painful ovulation

Infertility in some cases

Painful urination and bowel movements

But too often, women put off seeking treatment for their symptoms. They do what’s called “normalization” of their painful experience.

“They say, ‘Oh, I’ll put up with it,'” says Dr. Arnold Advincula, chief of gynecology at NewYork-Presbyterian/Columbia University Irving Medical Center. “They accept it. But it’s not normal to have extremely painful periods. It’s not normal to have extremely painful intercourse.”

Even women who have not had intercourse can develop endometriosis, since there is a hereditary component, as well as structural and environmental factors that may cause it.

Treatment for endometriosis

There’s not a silver bullet when it comes to treating endometriosis. “It’s not something that can be eliminated with one treatment,” Advincula says. “It’s a chronic disorder.”

But there are treatment options, both medical and surgical. Some people can successfully manage their symptoms with medication alone.

Medications typically include non-steroidal anti-inflammatory drugs (NSAIDs) – like naproxen or ibuprofen for pain – and hormonal medications – like Lupron, which can suppress the hormones that cause endometrial tissue to grow.

There’s also a relatively new option available now, too. In 2017, a study in the New England Journal of Medicine reported that a drug called elagolix (brand name Orilissa) was effective in reducing pain and cramps in women with endometriosis-related pain over the course of six months. One year later, in 2018, the US Food and Drug Administration approved elagolix as a way to treat pain from endometriosis.

When medicine, alone, isn’t enough

Sometimes women don’t respond well-enough to medication, or endometrial tissue or adhesions may develop in areas like the bowel, bladder, ureter, or other organs or parts of the pelvis, says Advincula. So, surgery to remove some of the tissue becomes the next best option.

“But it must be balanced with the medical side,” he says.

If you think you may be affected by endometriosis, Dr. Advincula strongly encourages you to call your doctor and make an appointment to be seen.

“We want to make sure that women get diagnosed as soon as possible,” he says. “The earlier we are able to intervene, we are able to improve their quality of life.”

