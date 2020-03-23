Do I qualify for unemployment? How to apply for benefits if you’ve lost work due to the coronavirus outbreak

caption To qualify, you must be laid off through no fault of your own. source 10’000 Hours/Getty Images

Each state has its own requirements to qualify for unemployment benefits, but in most cases you must have been laid off through no fault of your own.

Self-employed workers and independent contractors typically do not qualify for unemployment benefits.

Uber and Instacart are offering some help to workers who have been diagnosed with COVID-19 or are in quarantine.

Read more personal finance coverage.

In order to qualify for unemployment benefits, you must meet a few requirements. It’s important to note that each state has its own eligibility requirements.

To qualify, you must be laid off through no fault of your own. This will be true for most workers affected by coronavirus-related layoffs and reductions in work. If you are fired or you quit voluntarily, you may not be eligible for unemployment benefits.

Typically, you must be available to work and actively seeking employment to qualify for unemployment insurance. Additionally, you must meet certain wage and work requirements to qualify, which can vary by state.

If you are self-employed or an independent contractor, you likely won’t qualify for unemployment insurance.

If you are a gig worker, you may not qualify. However, Uber and Instacart are offering some assistance if you meet specific guidelines, such as being diagnosed with COVID-19 or being in quarantine.

Below are the steps you can take to file an unemployment claim.

Where we’re at now

Each state has its own unemployment program. Given the onset of COVID-19, the federal government has expanded unemployment insurance to cover more people through the Families First Coronavirus Response Act.

According to CareerOneStop.org, you qualify if:

An employer temporarily ceases operations due to COVID-19, preventing employees from coming to work;

An individual is quarantined with the expectation of returning to work after the quarantine is over; and

An individual leaves employment due to a risk of exposure or infection or to care for a family member

So if you’ve been laid off from your restaurant or bartending job or have stopped working to mitigate risk or care for another, you may qualify for unemployment.

Step 1: Gather information and documentation

If you’ve lost your job, you want to apply for unemployment insurance right away. To streamline the process, gather your information and documentation ahead of time. You will need to provide information such as:

Full name

Birth date

Address

Social Security Number

Employment history for 18 months

Names and addresses for employers for the past 18 months

Previous income

Why job ended

Bank account info to receive benefits

You will want to have your driver’s license, Social Security card, and any pay stubs or W-2s handy. If you have any documentation related to your layoff, have that nearby as well.

Step 2: Go to CareerOneStop.org and find your specific state info

The website CareerOneStop.org is sponsored by the US Department of Labor and is a great resource for dealing with unemployment. You can go here and find unemployment benefits specific to your state.

source CareerOneStop.org

Step 3: Select a state

Underneath “Find Employment Benefits” and Location, see the drop-down menu for Select a State and choose your state and then press search or just click on your state on the map.

When you do that, you’ll be directed to your state-specific unemployment insurance program where you can file for unemployment.

source CareerOneStop.org

Step 4: Choose how you want to file a claim

There are three different ways you can file an unemployment claim.

In person Online By phone

Choose how you want to file a claim. If filing online or by phone (which you’ll want to do now while we’re all social distancing) you can find specific instructions.

source CareerOneStop.org

Step 5: Register online

If you’re applying online, which is the easiest way to apply for unemployment insurance benefits, you will likely need to register online and create an account. Each state has its own set of procedures. For example, residents in California will need to register for a UI Benefits Program Online account in order to file a claim. Your state may have something similar with a different name.

Creating an account will require your personal information, including full name, email address, and password, and you’ll need to accept the terms and conditions.

Step 6: File a claim

After registering for an online account, you will want to click “File new claim.” You should see instructions on filing a claim. You will be asked for your personal information, employment history for the last 18 months, wages, and the last day of work to determine your eligibility.

You may be asked questions such as, have you worked in another state or applied for unemployment insurance benefits recently. You will also likely need to provide your driver’s license info and confirm your citizenship status. Answer all of the questions and fill out each section.

Step 7: Submit a claim

Once you’ve filled out the entire application, you can submit your unemployment insurance claim to determine your eligibility. You should receive a confirmation and you’ll be mailed information on your claim.

Step 8: Get approved

Once you’ve been approved, it can take two to three weeks to get your first unemployment check. You may be able to get the funds through direct deposit. You may receive unemployment assistance for up to 26 weeks, though there may be a possibility for an extension..

How much you get for unemployment assistance can vary based on your income and employment situation. You will have to report your unemployment wages on your tax return.

Currently, many states are dealing with an onslaught of unemployment applications, so wait times might be increased and payments might be delayed.

Step 9: Report every 2 weeks

If approved for unemployment insurance, you will need to report every two weeks to certify your benefits. You will need to report any wages to see if you still qualify for your next unemployment check. If you have any questions or need any assistance, you can contact the Department of Labor.