Kegels won’t make your orgasms better, and 3 other facts about female orgasms everyone gets wrong

caption Between 20% and 30% of women say they’ve never had an orgasm during sex. source Columbia Pictures

Orgasms offer a variety of health benefits, but many people don’t know how to have one or have trouble achieving climax.

Often, people only focus on the physical sensations of an orgasm, but the brain also plays a role in how orgasms happen, sex researcher Nicole Prause told INSIDER.

The idea that kegels can improve your orgasms is misguided. Here are three other orgasm myths you should stop believing now.

Visit INSIDER’s homepage for more.

Ah, the elusive orgasm. Countless magazine articles have focused on tips for helping women achieve climax more often, or even for the first time in their lives, and yet a large number of women still have trouble reaching climax.

According to The Kinsey Institute for Research in Sex, Gender, and Reproduction, between 20% and 30% of women say they’ve never had an orgasm during sex.

Additionally, a groundbreaking 1992 survey called the National Health and Social Life Survey found that 75% of men always orgasmed during sex, while just 29% of women said the same. Although the research is somewhat outdated, it still offers a look into how little we really know about how to please women in the bedroom.

To change this, neuroscientist and sex researcher Nicole Prause founded Liberos, a biotechnology company that studies the brain-body connection in relation to orgasms and sexual pleasure.

INSIDER talked to Prause about the most common orgasm lies she hears and sees, and how the truth can help men and women boost bedroom satisfaction.

Here are four orgasm myths you should stop believing.

Myth: Doing kegels every day can help you have more or better orgasms.

caption Kegels are good for your health, but won’t make your orgasms any better. source iStock

Some sex toys are now being marketed as devices that can help women do kegels, an exercise that strengthens the pelvic floor, or the group of muscles in your uterus, bladder, small intestine, and rectum.

Combining a sex toy with a kegel-training device makes it seem like the pelvic floor exercise can help you have more or better orgasms, but there isn’t any concrete scientific evidence that suggests this is true, Prause said.

“Just having stronger pelvic muscles may have no impact on our perception of orgasm quality,” Prause said.

She compared kegels to Viagra, saying that although the drug has been shown to get more blood into a woman’s vaginal walls so she’s biologically more aroused, the woman can’t physically feel that change, so it does nothing for her sex life. Kegels, Prause said, are the same in that way.

Kegels can, however, keep your pelvic floor strong, which becomes increasingly important as you get older and the area tends to naturally weaken, INSIDER previously reported.

Read more: 4 ways you could increase your chances of having an orgasm

Myth: There are different types of orgasms, like a vaginal orgasm and a clitoral orgasm.

caption No matter how an organism is stimulated, an orgasm is an orgasm. source Caroline Praderio/INSIDER

When people refer to “clitoral orgasms” or “vaginal orgasms,” what they’re really describing is what part of the genitalia had to be stimulated to reach orgasm, Prause explained. Calling them by different names wrongly insinuates that the orgasm itself is occurring in the clitoris versus in the vagina.

“The truth is, there is no differentiation between the two,” she said, adding that “contractions always occur throughout the pelvis,” regardless of whether you’re being stimulated from your clitoris or inside your vagina.

According to Prause, the brain also reacts the same way regardless of the method used to help you reach climax.

Myth: Orgasms are just physical sensations.

caption The sensations you feel in your body aren’t the only thing that characterizes an orgasm. source iStock

When you reach climax, your body responds with contractions in the vaginal and anal areas that are about 0.8 seconds apart, Prause said. But those sensations aren’t the only thing that characterize an orgasm.

The brain too plays a major role in orgasms. For instance, the experiences make the areas of your brain that process fear and self-control shut off, according to Health.com.

Prause added that when a woman orgasms, it appears that her brain is firing off “excited” neurons that are typically seen when a person has a seizure. In the case of an epileptic reaction, those excited neurons are a bad thing. But when it comes to orgasms, Prause said, the same response doesn’t seem to have negative health effects, which was a shocking discovery.

More research still needs to be done to determine what’s going on in your noggin when people, and especially women, reach climax.

Read more: 8 of the weirdest sex injuries and the medical explanations behind them

Myth: If you’re turned on, you’ll be able to climax.

caption The brain functions in different ways when you feel aroused during foreplay versus when you are actually orgasming. source Rawpixel.com/ Shutterstock

“Arousal is one problem, but climax is a complete different brain issue,” Prause said.

She added that the brain functions in different ways when you feel aroused during foreplay versus when you are actually orgasming. Although researchers still don’t know why this happens, they do know that the moment a woman climaxes, her brain disassociates, Prause said.

In a 2005 study of heterosexual women, researchers looked at brain scans taken of women as they pleasured themselves. They found that when women reached orgasm, they stopped having any emotional responses whatsoever.

For this reason, Prause said some women may have trouble orgasming because it’s the “state of letting go” they may be struggling with. But letting go isn’t easy, especially since getting turned on in the first place requires the brain to be hyper-focused on what’s happening in the moment.

That transition from laser-focus to disassociation can be difficult for some people, Prause said, which is why you may be able to get turned on but not always climax.