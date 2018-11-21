Seriously, who is eating salad at Thanksgiving?

source Samantha Lee/INSIDER

Yes, people eat salad at Thanksgiving.

About 28% of tables in the US will serve a green salad, 9% a Caesar salad.

The people most likely to have a salad are on the West Coast and are spread all over the political spectrum.

Thanksgiving is a time to eat thousands upon thousands of calories by gorging ourselves on turkey, potatoes, gravy, and more.

But does anyone eat salad on Thanksgiving? We set out to investigate.

INSIDER conducted a nationwide survey using SurveyMonkey Audience. We got 1,217 individual respondents from November 16-17, 2018, and asked them to select all the dishes they expected would appear on their Thanksgiving table this year. All told, 1,211 respondents identified 11,153 expected dishes.

So is anyone eating salad? You bet! According to our survey, 28% of Thanksgiving tables will have a green salad and 9% will have a Caesar salad. Indeed, 3% of our respondents said they would have both a green salad and a caesar salad.

That’s some serious penetration. Green salads will appear on more Thanksgiving tables than macaroni and cheese, than cornbread, than casseroles, than sweet potatoes with the marshmallows on top. More people will have green salads on the table than stuffing from inside the bird.

But who, truly, eats salad at Thanksgiving? Green salads are on 37% of tables in the Pacific region comprised of California, Oregon, Washington, Alaska and Hawaii, and on 31% of tables in the Mountain West. Meanwhile, less than 1 in 5 respondents who live in the south would put out fresh greens with dressing.

Salad isn’t on some political fault line either. Among people who identified as moderately to very liberal or conservative, the presence of a green salad on a Thanksgiving table was within a point, on 30% of right-leaning tables and 31% of left-leaning tables, with the remainder in the political center only eating green salad 27% of the time. Consumption of salads at Thanksgiving isn’t even linked to income.

Looking at the reported ethnic background of respondents, the only groups who were outside the margin of error of the national average were Hispanic respondents and Asian or Pacific Islander respondents, who each had an elevated 39% salad presence.

So should you bring a salad to a Thanksgiving potluck? Absolutely not. Bring hearty food like cheesy potatoes or brussels sprouts. Also, absolutely do not do a caesar salad this year, as the CDC is recalling all romaine. But if you’re hosting, it’s perfectly fine to have a salad, if not encouraged: Nothing quite like eating a small pile of lettuce to completely assuage any guilt over a single 3,000-calorie meal.

SurveyMonkey Audience polls from a national sample balanced by census data of age and gender. Respondents are incentivized to complete surveys through charitable contributions. Generally speaking, digital polling tends to skew toward people with access to the internet. SurveyMonkey Audience doesn’t try to weight its sample based on race or income. Total 1,217 respondents, margin of error 3% with 95% confidence level.

