‘Do Xbox 360 controllers work on an Xbox One?’: No, they do not — here’s how to get a new Xbox One controller inexpensively

caption You’ll need an Xbox One controller for the newer Xbox consoles, as an old Xbox 360 controller will not work with the device. source Florence Fu/Tech Insider

The backwards compatibility of the Xbox One is one of the coolest features about the system.

You can play older Xbox 360 and original Xbox games on an Xbox One, and you can do so using your current Xbox One controller.

On the other hand, there is no forward compatibility, so to speak, when it comes to the Xbox 360 hardware.

Check out the products mentioned in this article:

Xbox 360 controllers do not work on an Xbox One, so you’ll need an Xbox One controller

You cannot use an Xbox 360 controller to play games on an Xbox One.

Other accessories from the older system are likewise incompatible with the Xbox One.

So if your Xbox One controller breaks, don’t try digging out the old system to use an old controller. You’ll have to buy a new (or used) one.

How to get a new Xbox One controller inexpensively, or find a used one

Purchased directly from the Xbox.com website, a wireless Xbox One controller will cost you anywhere from $59.99 to $179.99 for special editions.

You can also find great prices on Xbox One controllers on Amazon, where a wired controller sells for as little as $24.99 and wireless controllers can be found for $39.99.

Yet another option is to consider auction sites like eBay or a retail store like GameStop where great deals are often available on used but perfectly serviceable Xbox One controllers.

