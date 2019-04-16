Doc Rivers praised the good Samaritan who returned $2,000 he dropped on the streets of San Francisco

Doc Rivers ended his pregame press conference on Monday by praising a man who returned $2,000 cash he had dropped on the street earlier in the day.

Rivers said that had the man not left so quickly, he would have offered him tickets to the game that night.

The Clippers went on to erase a 31-point deficit against the Warriors, capping an incredibly positive day for the Los Angeles head coach.

Los Angeles Clippers head coach Doc Rivers praised a random person who returned $2,000 that had fallen out of Rivers’ pocket on the streets of San Francisco.

Rivers went out of his way to mention the good Samaritan during his pregame press conference on Monday.

“Shout out to the San Francisco person who at the corner today, I was walking down the street – this is a true story,” Rivers said after taking questions from reporters. “I reached in my pocket to grab my phone, unbeknownst to me I dropped about two grand on the street, kept walking, didn’t know it. A guy tapped me on the back and said, ‘That’s your money.'”

Rivers said that he didn’t know how many cities that would have happened in, and joked that had the man not run off, he would have offered him free tickets to the Clippers’ game against the Warriors that night.

You can watch Rivers’ comments on the encounter below.

Before Game 2, Doc Rivers shouts out the guy who let him know he dropped $2,000 on the street while he was walking in San Francisco ???????? pic.twitter.com/LS6n9AYT3I — ESPN (@espn) April 16, 2019

The returned cash wasn’t the only good fortune Rivers would have on Monday.

Later that night, the Clippers would erase a 31-point deficit against the Warriors to tie their first-round series 1-1 as it heads back to Los Angeles.

The Warriors and Clippers will meet in the third game of their series on Thursday, April 18.

