A US doctor predicts a ‘massive surge’ in coronavirus cases nationwide in the coming weeks, but says this is ‘not the zombie apocalypse’

caption Dr. Dena Grayson. source Taylor Hill/Getty Images

Dr. Dena Grayson issued a warning on Twitter that the United States could be facing a “massive surge” in coronavirus cases.

COVID-19 will impact “every single state, very likely and very very soon,” she predicted.

In the US, 78 people have tested positive for coronavirus and two people have died, as of Monday.

Although the situation is likely to worsen, “it is not the end of the world” and people can take precautionary measures to protect themselves and others, Grayson said.

Visit Business Insider’s homepage for more stories.

A doctor on Sunday made a grave prediction about coronavirus in the United States, but, with it, offered some good news.

Dr. Dena Grayson wrote on Twitter that, after spending years trying to develop a medical treatment for Ebola, she is “VERY concerned” about COVID-19 evolving into a pandemic.

According to Grayson, US citizens should brace for a “massive surge” in coronavirus cases in the next roughly three weeks, Newsweek first reported.

“Unfortunately, I predict that it won’t be long before nearly every state joins the #coronavirus ‘party’ that no one wants to attend,” she wrote on Twitter.

So far, COVID-19 has infected 89,000-plus people and killed more than 3,000. After originating in Wuhan, China, it has affected every region and province on the mainland, which continues to be the worst-hit nation

Expect a massive surge in #COVID19 cases for the next 3 weeks or so. If we’re lucky, the seasonal ebb-and-flow of #coronavirus will lead to a reduction of cases over the summer. But I predict an even larger 2nd wave next Fall/Winter, unless a #vaccine is available (unlikely). https://t.co/NwuvHAAI2j — Dr. Dena Grayson (@DrDenaGrayson) March 2, 2020

Unfortunately, I predict that it won’t be long before nearly every state joins the #coronavirus “party” no one wants to attend, if not during this first wave of #COVID19, then during a 2nd wave starting in the Fall.???? https://t.co/ubMXuoLDMT — Dr. Dena Grayson (@DrDenaGrayson) March 2, 2020

Coronavirus cases continue to balloon

Since December, COVID-19 has spread to nearly 70 other countries. And in the United States, 78 people have tested positive for coronavirus and two people have died, as of Monday.

According to a blog post by Harvard University, flu transmits faster and easier in the winter because viruses are “happier in cold, dry weather and thus better able to invade our bodies.”

This applies to the coronavirus, and Grayson said she is anticipating a “seasonal ebb-and-flow of coronavirus will lead to a reduction of cases over the summer.” Unless a vaccine becomes available quickly, she wrote, “I predict an even larger 2nd wave next Fall/Winter.” Countries in the southern hemisphere, however, are likely to see a surge sooner because their seasons are reversed.

However, Dr. Anthony Fauci, director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, said last week that officials will likely need between 12 and 18 months to develop a vaccine that can treat COVID-19 because of the rounds of animal and human testing that have yet to occur.

caption Anthony Fauci, Director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, speaking at a press conference about the Coronavirus.- source Michael Brochstein / Echoes Wire/Barcroft Media via Getty Images

No longer a ‘question of if’

Grayson, who unsuccessfully pursued the Democratic nomination for Florida’s 9th congressional district in 2016, shared a video on Twitter, offering people information on COVID-19 and steps they can take to better protect themselves.

“This [COVID-19] is going to go to every single state, very likely and very very soon,” she said. “So we should expect a lot more cases over the coming weeks.

“We’ve got a pretty rocky four to six weeks coming. I want folks to be prepared for that.”

I spent years developing an #Ebola treatment. From the outset, I have been VERY concerned about the #pandemic risk for this #coronavirus. VIDEO answering your questions about the #CoronavirusOutbreak, and what you can do to protect yourself.????????#COVID19https://t.co/bUWqKrefl7 — Dr. Dena Grayson (@DrDenaGrayson) March 1, 2020

Fauci echoed Grayson’s sentiment.

“When you start to see sustained transmission in other countries throughout the world, it’s inevitable that it will come to the United States,” he told NBC News.

Dr. Nancy Messonnier, the head of the National Center for Immunization and Respiratory Diseases at the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, also agreed.

“Ultimately we expect we will see community spread in the United States. It’s not a question of if this will happen, but when this will happen, and how many people in this country will have severe illnesses,” she said.

caption A woman leaves the Life Care Center in Kirkland, Washington, where dozens of staff and residents are reportedly exhibiting coronavirus-like symptoms. source David Ryder/Getty Images

This is ‘not the end of the world’

Even so, Grayson doesn’t believe there’s need to panic and instead encouraged people to take a “collective deep breath.”

“This is again not the zombie apocalypse, it’s not the end of the world,” she said. “It’s bad and, unfortunately, it’s going to get worse” but people can “prepare and be ready for what’s next.”

Grayson urged people to think of 2020 as “a really, really, really, really, bad flu year,” adding, “For most folks, this virus is a little bit more dangerous than the typical seasonal flu but not a ton.”

People who live in areas where coronavirus cases are beginning to emerge should estimate the outbreak’s start date by going about two to three weeks into the past, Grayson suggested. The virus has an incubation period of up to 14 days and it can take a while for people to present symptoms that will prompt a trip to the doctor.

Those who are older are more susceptible to the coronavirus as are people who already deal with diabetes, and other heart and lung conditions, Grayson said.

caption People shop for toilet paper, food and water at a Costco in Los Angeles, California. Panic buying and stockpiling essentials has begun amid fears that supplies will be affected by the spread of COVID-19. source MARK RALSTON/AFP via Getty Images

Precautions include washing your hands with warm water and soap for about 20 seconds when you return home and also carrying wet wipes. Grayson also suggested not shaking hands or touching things in public spaces, if it’s not needed. If someone needs to cough or sneeze, she encouraged people to use a tissue and throw it away instantly.

If, despite all these steps, people worry that they may have contracted COVID-19, Grayson asked them to call their doctor’s clinic or local hospital for protocol that they might suggest.