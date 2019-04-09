How much money 11 types of doctors actually make

source Getty Images/Carsten Koall

A doctor’s salary varies based on their specialization.

Using data from the Bureau of Labor Statistics, we found the average annual salary for 11 types of medical doctors.

Visit Business Insider’s homepage for more stories.

Doctors make a lot of money. Exactly how much money can depend on the specifics of the job.

The Bureau of Labor Statistics’ Occupational Employment Statistics program provides an annual guide to pay and number of people employed in about 800 detailed occupations. We used that data to compare the average annual salaries associated with 11 occupations for medical doctors.

Here are those occupations, along with their average annual salaries and number of people employed as of May 2018, the most recently available data, as well as a brief description of what the occupation entails, according to the Department of Labor’s O*NET occupational database.

11. Podiatrists make an average of $148,220 a year

source Tomas Bravo / Reuters

Number employed: 9,500

What they do, according to O*NET: Diagnose and treat diseases and deformities of the human foot.

10. Dentists make an average of $175,840 a year

Number employed: 113,000

What they do, according to O*NET: Examine, diagnose, and treat diseases, injuries, and malformations of teeth and gums.

9. Pediatricians make an average of $183,240 a year

Number employed: 28,490

What they do, according to O*NET: Diagnose, treat, and help prevent children’s diseases and injuries.

8. Internists make an average of $196,490 a year

Number employed: 37,820

What they do, according to O*NET: Diagnose and provide non-surgical treatment of diseases and injuries of internal organ systems.

7. Physicians and surgeons, all other, make an average of $203,880 a year

source Thomson Reuters

Number employed: 389,180

What they do, according to O*NET: This is a catchall category for medical specialties not included in other occupational groups. Some of those specializations include immunologists, neurologists, pathologists, and radiologists.

6. Family and general practitioners make an average of $211,780 a year

source Katherine Frey/The Washington Post via Getty Images

Number employed: 114,130

What they do, according to O*NET: Diagnose, treat, and help prevent diseases and injuries that commonly occur in the general population.

5. Psychiatrists make an average of $220,380 a year

Number employed: 25,630

What they do, according to O*NET: Diagnose, treat, and help prevent disorders of the mind.

4. Obstetricians and gynecologists make an average of $238,320 a year

Number employed: 18,590

What they do, according to O*NET: Provide medical care related to pregnancy or childbirth and diagnose, treat, and help prevent diseases of women.

3. Oral and maxillofacial surgeons make an average of $242,370 a year

source Mikhail Olykainen/Shutterstock

Number employed: 4,830

What they do, according to O*NET: Perform surgery and related procedures on the hard and soft tissues of the oral and maxillofacial regions.

2. Surgeons make an average of $255,110 a year

source Shutterstock

Number employed: 34,390

What they do, according to O*NET: Treat diseases, injuries, and deformities by surgical methods.

1. Anesthesiologists make an average of $267,020 a year

source Getty Images/Carsten Koall

Number employed: 31,060

What they do, according to O*NET: Administer anesthetics prior to, during, or after surgery or other medical procedures.