Doctors say you shouldn’t smear potato paste on your butt to treat hemorrhoids after the unusual tip went viral

A viral Reader’s Digest UK article suggested, to treat hemorrhoids, make a paste of grated potatoes or take Vick’s VapoRub and apply it to the butthole.

Dr. Diana Gall said there’s no proof potatoes can cure hemorrhoids, or swollen veins in the anus or rectum that can be painful and itchy.

Rather, people with hemorrhoids should try warm baths, oral pain relief medication, or over-the-counter ointments that are doctor-approved. If the hemorrhoids don’t go away in their own, visit the doctor.

Potatoes are a diet staple for many, but an article from Reader’s Digest UK suggested people use the starchy food in an entirely differently way – in and around their buttholes.

The hack, which quickly went viral, was featured in a list of home remedies for treating hemorrhoids, or swollen veins in the rectum or anus that can occur if a person strains too hard while pooping.

Three out of four adults are estimated to develop a hemorrhoid, also known as piles, in their lifetime. People who are pregnant or obese have a higher risk, according to the Mayo Clinic. Many cases go away on their own.

But, according to the Reader’s Digest article, some people are too embarrassed to see a doctor if their hemorrhoids won’t go away or recur. So they offered various home remedies for the condition that they said would lessen “painful burning, itching, and bleeding” hemorrhoids cause.

Home remedies included placing a warm tea bag over the anus, dabbing Vick’s VapoRub on the anus, and making a paste of grated potatoes to then rub over the anus.

According to Reader’s Digest, these methods can soothe the sensitive area, but a doctor was quick to respond to this claim, saying that these home remedies can’t cure hemorrhoids.

Dr. Diana Gall, who practices medicine with the UK service Doctor-4-U, told outlet Wales Online that the potato-based claims aren’t scientifically proven.

“There is no medical evidence that putting frozen potatoes inside the anus can help cure piles, so I would urge caution to anyone thinking of doing it,” Gall said, referring to another unknown outlet’s claim that potatoes stuck in the anus offer an at-home cure.

With both the paste and frozen potato methods, the thinking is that potatoes are acidic and can therefore soothe the anus, but Gall said that isn’t true. In some cases, the remedies could cause burning or further irritation to the area, according to the Mayo Clinic.

There’s no proof potato paste, warm tea bags, or Vick’s VapoRub can cure hemorrhoids

Although there are some at-home ways to relieve hemorrhoid-related pain, most aren’t doctor-approved, according to the Cleveland Clinic.

Acidic foods, like apple cider vinegar, tea, and potatoes, are said to reduce pain and itchiness, but Cleveland Clinic doctors warned against the practice because in the long run it can make the hemorrhoids worse.

Similarly, Vick’s VapoRub, which contains eucalyptus, turpentine, and cedar leaf oils, among other oils, may leave a tingly feeling that suggests you’re alleviating hemorrhoid pain, but in reality, the substance could lead to burning and irritation if used in the sensitive nether regions, as gynecologist Dr. Jen Gunter previously wrote.

If your hemorrhoids are painful or won’t go away, you should see a doctor for treatment

There are, however, some at-home ways to help your body heal itself of hemorrhoids. The Mayo and Cleveland Clinics recommended eating diets high in fiber and drinking lots of water which can help soften a person’s stool and prevent the bathroom straining that can lead to hemorrhoids.

Warm baths and oral pain relief medications can also help.

There are also topical creams and ointments that contain witch hazel or other numbing agents that are doctor-approved, according to the Mayo Clinic.

These hemorrhoid-specific treatments are available over-the-counter at pharmacies, making them nearly as easy to get your hands on as a potato.