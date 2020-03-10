‘Does Airbnb allow pets?’: How to find reservations on Airbnb that allow pets

caption Certain Airbnb hosts allow pets, and can be found by filtering your search on the website or in the app. source Tero Vesalainen / Shutterstock

It’s easy to find homes on Airbnb that allow pets by filtering your results when searching for a place to stay.

You can filter your search results by “House Rules” to find places that accommodate pets.

Some homes that allow pets may require an extra pet fee or cleaning fees.

Whether it’s for a quick overnight stay or a long vacation, it’s easy to find an Airbnb that accommodates pets, so that the furry members of your family can come along too.

While not all hosts allow pets in their homes, you can filter your search results by “House Rules” to find places that accommodate pets.

Whether you’re searching Airbnb on your Mac or PC, or using your the app on your iPhone or Android, the process for finding pet-friendly homes is basically the same.

Here’s a bit more on Airbnb’s policy, and how to search the platform for pet-friendly homes.

Airbnb’s pet policy, explained

It’s important to note that while some Airbnbs allow pets, the perk may come with additional charges. There may be a one-time pet fee to accommodate an animal or a cleaning fee to remove cat or dog hair after your stay.

Airbnb recommends contacting the host before booking to confirm that they allow pets or if there are any restrictions, such as if dogs are allowed, but cats aren’t. Your host will be able to provide specifics on their personal policy when it comes to animals.

Not all Airbnb hosts are required to allow pets – and many don’t. However, all are required to accommodate service animals without additional fees as a part of Airbnb’s Nondiscrimination Policy. The only exception would be if a service animal would affect the host’s or other guests’ health – such as if someone in the house is allergic to dogs.

All Airbnbs have a “House Rules” section on their listing page, where you can find out if pets are allowed.

caption The “House Rules” section of an Airbnb listing. source Marissa Perino/Business Insider

Additionally, you can easily filter your results on the site or app to only show homes where pets are permitted.

How to find an Airbnb that allows pets using a computer

1. Open Airbnb in your browser on your Mac or PC.

2. Enter your stay specifications in the box on the left, including location, dates, and number of guests. Click the red “Search” button.

caption Search for a vacation rental. source Marissa Perino/Business Insider

3. Click “Stays” in the top-left to show vacation rentals, as opposed to experiences.

caption Click “Stays.” source Isabella Paoletto/Business Insider

4. You should now see search results for your stay. Click “More filters” at the top to further narrow down your results by filters, such as type of home and price.

caption Your search results without a filter. source Marissa Perino/Business Insider

5. Scroll down until you find the section that says “House rules.” Check the box next to “Pets allowed.” Click the black button in the bottom-right corner of the window.

caption Filter your results by homes that allow pets. source Marissa Perino/Business Insider

How to find an Airbnb that allows pets using a mobile device

1. Open the Airbnb app on your iPhone or Android device. Sign in, if needed.

2. Search for the location of your stay in the top search bar. Tap the location.

caption Search for an Airbnb location on the app. source Marissa Perino/Business Insider

3. On the next page, tap “Stays” in the top-left.

4. Click on “Filters” at the top of the page. Scroll down until you find the “House rules” section.

caption Filter your results. source Marissa Perino/Business Insider

5. Check the box next to “Pets allowed.” Click the black button in the bottom-right corner.

caption Show your new results. source Marissa Perino/Business Insider

Your app will now only show listings that allow pets. You can also specify the number of guests and dates for your stay by tapping the “Dates” or “Guests” button at the top of the page.

