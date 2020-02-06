‘Does Amazon ship internationally?’: Yes, it does — here’s how to navigate and use Amazon international shipping

caption Amazon does ship internationally though the availability of items is dependent on their destinations. source Reuters

Amazon does ship internationally to over 100 countries and regions outside the United States, though the selection of items will vary if you choose an international shipping destination.

You’ll have to change your default shipping address to see the items that are available for the specific international destinations.

Amazon has gained its popularity from consumers with a large part due to its high-quality and speedy shipping service. As such, it is not surprising that Amazon does ship internationally.

Amazon ships items to over 100 other countries and regions, provided the item is eligible for Amazon Global. To find items that can be shipped to other countries, you’ll need to update your default shipping address to the international address first.

The process to ship internationally on Amazon is relatively simple. Here’s how.

How to ship internationally on Amazon

1. Go to amazon.com in a browser on your Mac or PC and log into your account.

2. Hover your cursor over, “Accounts & Lists,” and click on “Your Account.”

caption Click on “Your Account” to start adding shipping addresses. source Devon Delfino/Business Insider

3. Click “Your addresses,” under “Ordering and shopping preferences.”

caption Open “Your Addresses” to see a list of existing addresses. source Devon Delfino/Business Insider

4. Select “Add a new address” and then input your international information, making sure to change the country in the top dropdown – if you’ve already added the address, skip to step six.

caption Fill in an international address and set it as a default. source Devon Delfino/Business Insider

5. Click “Add address” at the bottom – once, saved, you will be brought back to your “Addresses” page.

6. Select “Set as Default” next to the international address you just added.

After that, you’ll be able to search for items that can be shipped to that international address.

