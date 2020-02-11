‘Does Apple TV have Netflix?’: How to download Netflix on your Apple TV from the App Store

caption If you do download Netflix on an Apple TV, you’ll still need a Netflix membership. source Reuters

Any recent Apple TV will have Netflix, and you can download it for free from the App Store.

You can download Netflix on every model of the Apple TV, except for the 1st Generation.

Some versions of the Apple TV come with Netflix pre-installed, while others require you to download it.

Netflix deserves a lot of credit for ushering in the online streaming revolution. Years later, it’s still one of the most essential streaming apps available.

You can download Netflix onto your Apple TV for free (although you’ll still have to pay for a membership, of course). Every Apple TV model aside from the 1st Generation supports it. Some Apple TV models, like the Apple TV 2 and 3, even come with it pre-installed.

If it isn’t already installed on your Apple TV, you can find it in the App Store. Here’s how.

How to download Netflix on an Apple TV

1. Open the App Store, which has a blue icon with an “A” inside of it.

caption Open the Apple TV App Store. source Ryan Ariano/Business Insider

2. The top line of the App Store says “Now Streaming.” Select that, and scroll until you see Netflix. You can also click on “Search” in the top menu bar and type in “Netflix.”

caption Netflix may be listed as a featured or popular app. source Ryan Ariano/Business Insider

3. Click on the Netflix app. This will take you to the information page.

4. Click on the “Download” button, which is on the left of the Netflix app’s description.

5. Once the app has finished downloading, the button will change from “Download” to “Open.” Clicking on “Open” will take you directly to Netflix. The Netflix icon will also appear on your Apple TV’s homescreen now, and you can open it from there as well.

caption You can open Netflix straight from the App Store page. source Netflix/Ryan Ariano/Business Insider

6. The first time you open Netflix on your Apple TV, you’ll have to connect it to your existing Netflix account. You can also activate a new Netflix account using the app and your Apple ID account.

