How to track your steps with an Apple Watch

caption Your Apple Watch is always tracking your steps. source fancycrave1/Pixabay

You can track the steps you’ve walked using the Activity app on Apple Watch.

The Activity app for iPhone allows you to see how many steps you’ve walked on previous days, as well.

Third-party apps are available for those who want to see their step count right on the Watch face.

Visit BusinessInsider.com for more stories.

If you’re a former Fitbit user or used to tracking your activity via steps walked in general, you’re probably wondering where to find this number, as the rings on the Activity app for Apple Watch only show values for movement, exercise, and standing. Here’s how it’s done.

How to check the number of steps you’ve walked using the Activity app

Though the Activity app doesn’t show it upfront, it is counting steps, and you can check its count at any time.

1. Open the Activity app on Apple Watch. Its icon has three concentric circles on it; red, green, and blue.

caption The Activity app is on your Home Screen by default. source Abigail Abesamis/Business Insider

2. Scroll down by turning the Digital Crown or by swiping up on the Watch face to view your total step count for the day. You can also view your move, exercise, and stand progress for the day in percentages; how you’ve progressed in each of the rings during each hour of the day; your total distance; and flights of stairs climbed.

caption The Apple Watch tracks numerous health-related stats. source Abigail Abesamis/Business Insider

3. If you have an Activity Watch face, you can view your steps by simply tapping on your rings. This will bring you to the same information, but saves you the step of having to go to the Home screen and opening the app from there.

4. View your weekly summary (which includes steps) by pressing firmly on the screen (when viewing your daily summary) and tapping Weekly Summary. Scroll down to see the total number of steps you’ve taken so far in the current week.

caption Your Weekly Summary gives individual readings for each day of the week. source Abigail Abesamis/Business Insider

How to view past activity in the Activity app for iPhone

While Apple Watch only shows your activity and steps for the day (plus a summary of the current week), you can see how you did on previous days using the iPhone app.

1. Open the Activity app on your iPhone.

2. Go to the History tab.

3. Tap on the desired date to view your Activity progress for each of the three rings, plus steps walked, distance traveled, and flights climbed.

caption The Activity iPhone app lets you access your entire exercise history. source Abigail Abesamis/Business Insider

How to use a third-party app for more straightforward step readings

If opening an app and doing a little scrolling is more work than you want to do to check your steps, there are third-party apps that you can add as Watch complications – meaning all you’ll need to do to view your step count is raise your wrist.

CNET contributor Matt Elliott, a former Fitbit user, found that the free app Pedometer++ better suited his step-tracking needs. Other free step-tracking apps include ActivityTracker, Accupedo, Argus, and Stepwise.

Related coverage from How To Do Everything: Tech: