‘Does the Apple Watch work without an iPhone?’: Yes, but its available features depend on your internet connection — here’s what you need to know

caption You can use your Apple Watch without an iPhone, but not every feature will work. source Getty Images

It may be counterintuitive to say, but yes, the Apple Watch does indeed work without an iPhone.

However, you will be sacrificing many of the watch’s more prominent features if doing so.

Without an iPhone, the features available to you on your Apple Watch depend on the availability of cellular and Wi-Fi connection. If you don’t have either, there are still apps you can use – although you will be limited.

Check out the products mentioned in this article:

How to use your Apple Watch with a cellular connection

If you’ve set up the cellular feature on your Apple Watch, you will have many of the capabilities available on your iPhone, as long as it is nearby. This means you are able to take telephone calls, use Siri, stream music, and more on the watch.

caption To use cellular on your Apple Watch, you have to pair it with your iPhone first. source Apple

If your iPhone is not nearby, however, your watch will only be able to perform the features if it’s also on a Wi-Fi network.

Here’s what you will need to use cellular on your Apple Watch.

An iPhone 6 or higher with the most recent iOS update

An Apple Watch Series 4 (GPS + Cellular) or the Apple Watch Series 3 (GPS + Cellular) with the latest version of watchOS

The same carrier for both Apple Watch and iPhone

caption If you are connected to a cellular network, you will see four green dots in the upper left-hand corner of your Apple Watch. source Apple

To learn how to set up cellular on your Apple Watch with an iPhone, read our article, “How to use cellular data on a cellular-enabled Apple Watch, and check your data usage.”

How to use your Apple Watch with a Wi-Fi connection

Even if you don’t bring your iPhone along with you for, say, a run or a quick errand, you will still be able to connect to Wi-Fi networks, should one be available and within range.

caption To connect to a Wi-Fi network, tap the Wi-Fi icon in the Apple Watch menu. source Meira Gebel/Business Insider

Though, features like SMS text messages and third-party push notifications may not be available.

These features are available on the Apple Watch with Wi-Fi, and without an iPhone nearby.

Siri

iMessage

Making or receiving calls (if Wi-Fi calling is enabled on your Apple Watch)

The Walkie-Talkie app

Streaming music, podcasts, or the radio

Any apps that support Wi-Fi

Controlling your home through the Home app

To learn how to set up to a Wi-Fi network on your Apple Watch, read our article, “How to connect your Apple Watch to a Wi-Fi connection and unlock all of its features.”

How to use Apple Watch without Wi-Fi, cellular, or an iPhone nearby

If you’re out on a hike or running long distance without your iPhone or connection to a Wi-Fi network, there are still ways to use your Apple Watch.

Many health features can be used offline, as can downloaded music and podcasts.

Here’s what’s available without Wi-Fi, cellular, or your iPhone.

Listening to podcasts and music downloaded to your Apple Watch

Viewing photos already synced to your Apple Watch

Making purchases using Apple Watch (useful for when out on a run and want to stop for coffee or lunch)

Setting timers, alarms, checking the time, and using the stopwatch

Monitoring your health via the Workout and Activity apps (though if you’d like your routes to be GPS accurate, be sure to bring your iPhone)

Monitoring your heart rate

Related coverage from How To Do Everything: Tech: