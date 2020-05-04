Audible does not come with Amazon Prime, but you can get a Prime discount for the service — here’s how

caption You can get a discount on your Audible membership with Amazon Prime. source MichaelJayBerlin/Shutterstock

An Audible membership does not come free with Amazon Prime, but while it requires a separate subscription, Prime members do stand to get discounted pricing on membership.

A number of Audible books are free with your Prime membership, though the list of titles is small compared to the entire Audible library.

You will get a free Audible book plus a credit for another when you start your Audible membership, which begins with a free trial, and you can keep the books even if you cancel before the first pay period.

Audible is an Amazon service, but the two entities are effectively separate.

So, unlike the movies and shows you get with Prime Video and the music you get with Prime Music, your Amazon Prime membership does not get you an Audible account.

Prime members do get access to a number of free podcasts and Audible books, and though the latter includes both classics and recent works, the titles number in the dozens as opposed to the hundreds of thousands in the main Audible library.

There are also a number of “Audible Originals” that you can get for free with a download of the free Audible app on your Mac, PC, Android, or iPhone.

Audible does not come with Amazon Prime, but you can get a discounted membership

While Audible is not free with your Prime membership, it can be much cheaper.

Prime members signing up for Audible for the first time can get a month free (or other promotional discounts, as depicted below, subject to change and prior membership status), but after that you have to pay $14.95 per month.

And if you ever cancel your Audible membership, any book you have purchased (or gotten for free) is yours to keep forever.

