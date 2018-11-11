I went to one of Bill Clinton’s favorite restaurants in Arkansas, which was once described as a ‘vegetarian’s hell,’ to see if the food lived up to the hype — here’s the verdict

caption I didn’t eat for 18 hours after eating this catfish platter. source Mark Matousek/Business Insider

Former President Bill Clinton has had a reputation for unhealthy eating habits, particularly before and during the early years of his presidency. In 1992, The New York Times dedicated a story to Clinton’s diet before he took office, listing cinnamon rolls, barbecue, cheeseburgers, enchiladas, and pies among his favorite foods.

Doe’s Eat Place, a regional restaurant chain with a location in Little Rock, Arkansas – where Clinton served as governor from 1979-1981 and 1983-1992 – is perhaps the most famous of the dining establishments Clinton frequented before becoming president. Clinton held campaign events there, according to CBS affiliate THV-11, and was interviewed by Rolling Stone at the restaurant in 1992.

Doe’s specializes in simple, greasy food like steaks, burgers, and tamales. One of the restaurant’s waiters described it as “vegetarian hell” to The Times in 1992.

During a trip to Little Rock in October, I stopped at Doe’s for lunch to see if it lived up to the hype. The food tasted great but left me feeling sluggish for hours afterward, so much so that I didn’t eat for around 18 hours after my meal.

Clinton has adopted a healthier, vegan diet since the end of his presidency, and I can see why.

Here’s what it was like to eat at one of Bill Clinton’s favorite restaurants.

I arrived at Doe’s on a Thursday afternoon in October.

The interior was bigger than I expected, given the restaurant’s narrow exterior.

The walls were covered in framed photos.

Of course, there were a ton of photos of Bill Clinton.

I counted at least nine.

There was also a photo of former Democratic presidential candidate and secretary of state John Kerry.

I started with tamales and chili, which my waitress said were two of Doe’s specialties.

The chili was thin and the tamales were starchy. Neither was particularly flavorful, but I soon realized I was missing something.

Once I added hot sauce, the tamales’ appeal became clearer. The tamales’ high bread-to-meat ratio meant they mixed well with other, more intense flavors.

I liked the Louisiana Hot Sauce so much that I didn’t bother to even try the other two options.

The tamales were an appetizer for my main dish: a catfish platter with fries. It was overwhelming, and delicious.

The fries were excellent – soft, very salty, and flavored by some kind of cooking oil. The catfish was light on actual fish, heavy on breading, and very crispy. The dish also came with hush puppies.

My meal tasted excellent, but left me feeling very full and sluggish.

I can’t imagine working long hours on a presidential campaign after a meal similar to the one I had. I finished my meal at around 2:30 pm and didn’t feel compelled to eat until the following morning.

I can see why Clinton ate at Doe’s frequently – and why he later became a vegan.