‘Does Expedia accept PayPal?’: How to use PayPal as a payment method for hotel bookings

caption Expedia currently accepts PayPal as a payment method for hotels. source Burdun Iliya/Shutterstock

Expedia accepts PayPal for some hotel bookings if you opt to pre-pay online.

When using PayPal on Expedia, travelers are redirected to the payments system’s login page, where they can select the account that they wish to use and then complete their booking.

When you’re looking to pay for your travel reservations through Expedia, most bookings allow travelers to pay with a credit or debit card from one of the four major card companies, Expedia Rewards Points, and more.

But Expedia also accepts PayPal on browsers and the app when you’re trying to book a hotel reservation through the site.

If a hotel accepts PayPal, you’ll be able to click on a PayPal tab under payment. Here’s how to do it.

How to use PayPal to pay for accommodations on Expedia

1. Begin the hotel search process by selecting “hotels” from the Expedia home page. Fill in your preferred location, dates, and the number of travelers.

caption You can toggle the Expedia landing page search to hotels-only by clicking the Hotels icon between the Flights and Bundle and Save buttons. source Kelly Laffey/Business Insider

2. Click on the hotel that you would like to book, and then select the room and rate that you would like to secure by clicking “Reserve.”

3. Enter your name and mobile phone number. Decide whether to protect your hotel with insurance.

4. Under the Payment option, the default option is “Debit/Credit Card.” Click on “PayPal” to pay using the online payment service.

caption If PayPal is an option for your specific hotel booking, you’ll see it listed under the promo and coupon code box. source Kelly Laffey/Business Insider

5. Select “Continue to PayPal” at the bottom of the page, which will direct you to PayPal’s homepage.

6. Log into your PayPal account.

7. If you have multiple bank accounts or cards associated with your PayPal account, select the one that you wish to use.

caption All cards and bank accounts associated with your PayPal account will be listed here. source Abbey White/Business Insider

8. Select “Pay Now” to complete your payment.

