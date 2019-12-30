Yes, the Amazon Fire Stick has YouTube — here’s how to download it and watch videos

caption It’s easy to download YouTube on the Amazon Fire Stick. source Shutterstock

If you own an Amazon Fire TV Stick, you also have access to the YouTube app. However, this wasn’t always the case.

But today, the Fire Stick’s YouTube app has Alexa capabilities and high speeds, so customers can happily stream their favorite YouTube videos on their TV screen.

How to download YouTube on the Amazon Fire Stick

1. On the Fire Stick’s homepage, use your remote to access the menu at the top, then toggle over to “Apps.”

2. Next, scroll down and select the “Social Media” category.

3. Find the YouTube app in the list of options. You can also use the Alexa button on your Fire Stick’s remote and say “YouTube” to find the app quickly.

4. Once you’ve selected YouTube using your FireStick remote, select “Get” – the YouTube app for Fire Stick is free to download.

5. After the app processes and downloads, you can launch the YouTube app by selecting “Open” or opening it from the homepage.

caption The YouTube app will be available right from the homepage. source Meira Gebel/Business Insider

6. Next, sign in using your Google or YouTube credentials. Find out more about the activation process here.

7. After you’ve signed in, you’ll now have access to millions of videos, TV shows, music videos, and movies on YouTube.

The YouTube app for Fire Stick also has Alexa capabilities, so you can say things like “Alexa, find music from Ariana Grande on YouTube.”

