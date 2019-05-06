‘Do Google Pixel phones have wireless charging?’: Here’s what you need to know

caption The Google Pixel 3 was the first Pixel phone to have wireless charging built in. source Google

The Google Pixel 3 phone is the first model of its line to include a wireless charging feature, complete with a specific base.

However, there is a way around that problem – If you’re willing to buy and use a compatible receiver. (Most cost less than $15.)

Receivers connect to the Pixel phone and create an external link that’s necessary for the power from a wireless charger to reach the phone.

Visit Business Insider’s homepage for more stories.

Wireless is a huge trend for phones – whether it’s wireless headphones (spurred on by the slow death of the headphone jack) or wireless charging, there’s something to be said for the overall convenience and freedom that it affords.

If you have a Google Pixel phone, be advised: The Pixel 3 is the first version of the model to advertise wireless charging (using the Google Pixel Stand, which is sold separately.) So those with the original model, or the Pixel 2, don’t have it built in. But just because it’s not a built-in feature for those earlier phones, it doesn’t mean that wireless charging is a total no-go: There are receivers you can add to your Pixel phone to make a wireless charging station.

caption The Google Pixel Stand is Google’s official wireless charging station. source Google

Those consist of a charging port as well as a slim sensor strip that would lie relatively flat against the back of your phone. So the wireless charger would feed power through the sensor strip, which would then direct the power into the phone, thereby charging the device. The receiver does constitute an additional cost on top of your wireless charger, but they tend to be pretty cheap, usually coming in at $10 to $15.

Here are a couple receivers that work with the Pixel and Pixel 2:

This wireless charging receiver has a durable metal interface that will fit your Pixel’s type C USB port, as well as a slim design. The “short version” will also not cover your phone’s fingerprint sensor when attached.

caption Nillkin’s charging receiver fits right into your charging port. source Nillkin

QI says this gold receiver works “well with any Qi wireless charger,” and it’s advertised as a fast-charging wireless receiver. It also features a “0.04 IN ultra slim design.”

Once you have a receiver, you’d connect it to the charging port and align the back with your wireless charger and you’re all set.

caption The Qi reciever is notable for its slimness. source YKing

You could also opt to get a phone charging case, if you don’t already have one. But that would mean your USB port, the only one on your device, would always be occupied by the receiver. That’s probably fine if you already have wireless headphones and don’t need that port, but others will have to be more flexible in periodically changing out their setup.

Related coverage from How To Do Everything: Tech: