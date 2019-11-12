‘Does Hulu have ESPN?’: Yes, you can watch it with Hulu + Live TV — here’s what you need to know

- source
- Not only does Hulu have ESPN with a live TV subscription, but the platform also offers multiple ESPN channels, including ESPN2, ESPN College Extra, ESPN U, and ESPN News.
- Watching ESPN via Hulu requires a Hulu + Live TV account, which starts at $44.99 per month and can be upgraded to add even more channels.
- A Hulu + Live TV subscription allows you to record up to 50 hours of content for later viewing – or more for additional fees – so you never have to miss sports shows or games.
If you love sports, you will love all the various ESPN channels offered by Hulu. Your Hulu + Live TV plan offers you access to hours upon hours of sport-centric content, including sports talk shows, live sporting events, sports news, sports docs, and classic sports programming.
In short, if it’s on ESPN, it can be enjoyed on your phone, computer, or smart TV via a Hulu + Live TV subscription.
How to watch ESPN on Hulu + Live TV
To watch live ESPN programming with a Hulu + Live TV subscription, click on the “LIVE TV” link at the top of the Hulu homepage.
Then you can scroll through the long list of channels, search under the “SPORTS” tab, or to be more efficient, use the “SEARCH” tool at the top right corner of the screen and type in “ESPN.”
You can watch myriad live ESPN shows, and you can record shows or events by either beginning recording a show as it plays, or clicking on a show airing on ESPN later and opting to record it.
