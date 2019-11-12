‘Does Hulu have ESPN?’: Yes, you can watch it with Hulu + Live TV — here’s what you need to know

caption You can watch ESPN, ESPN2, ESPN College Extra, ESPN U, and ESPN News with Hulu + Live TV. source Shutterstock

If you love sports, you will love all the various ESPN channels offered by Hulu. Your Hulu + Live TV plan offers you access to hours upon hours of sport-centric content, including sports talk shows, live sporting events, sports news, sports docs, and classic sports programming.

In short, if it’s on ESPN, it can be enjoyed on your phone, computer, or smart TV via a Hulu + Live TV subscription.

Check out the products mentioned in this article:

How to watch ESPN on Hulu + Live TV

To watch live ESPN programming with a Hulu + Live TV subscription, click on the “LIVE TV” link at the top of the Hulu homepage.

Then you can scroll through the long list of channels, search under the “SPORTS” tab, or to be more efficient, use the “SEARCH” tool at the top right corner of the screen and type in “ESPN.”

caption You can also add future live sporting events to your Hulu account’s “My Stuff” page to get a reminder to tune in as it airs. source Steven John/Business Insider

You can watch myriad live ESPN shows, and you can record shows or events by either beginning recording a show as it plays, or clicking on a show airing on ESPN later and opting to record it.

caption You can record up to 50 hours of live content with a standard Hulu + Live TV subscription. source Steven John/Business Insider

