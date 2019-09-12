‘Does Lyft take prepaid cards?’: How to add a prepaid card to your Lyft account and use it to pay for rides

caption You can add a prepaid card to your Lyft account just like you’d add any other payment method. source Shutterstock

Lyft does take prepaid cards as a form of payment, along with credit and debit cards, PayPal, Google Pay, and Apple Pay.

Adding a prepaid card to your Lyft account only takes about a minute, and if needed, it can be used to pay for only part of a ride, with the rest paid for by your other payment methods.

Once a prepaid card you’ve added to your Lyft account is depleted, the app will revert to charging your default payment method.

Lyft makes everything easy, from hailing a ride in real time, to planning a scheduled ride up to a week in advance.

To make paying for a Lyft as convenient as possible, the company accepts all major credit cards (Visa, MasterCard, and Discover, e.g.), as well as debit cards tied to a bank or co-op checking account. They also accept several digital payment platforms, including PayPal, Google Pay, and Apple Pay.

And to make things even easier, you can even load a prepaid card onto your account, whether it’s a gift card backed by a major company (American Express, Visa, etc.), or a similarly supported card that you loaded a balance onto yourself. Both the Android and iPhone versions of the Lyft app support prepaid cards.

How to use a prepaid card to pay for Lyft

Before your next ride, add your prepaid card to your Lyft account, then choose it as your payment method as you plan the trip.

1. Open the Lyft app and tap the three parallel lines at the top left of the home screen.

caption Open the side menu in the Lyft app. source Steven John/Business Insider

2. Tap “Payment.”

3. Under “Payment methods,” tap “Add card.”

caption Underneath your existing payment method, tap “Add card.” source Steven John/Business Insider

4. Enter your prepaid card’s information.

caption You can also tap the camera icon to scan the card with your phone’s camera. source Steven John/Business Insider

5. Tap “Save.”

And now your prepaid card should be loaded and ready for use.

