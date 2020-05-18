‘Does Nest work with Alexa?’: How to connect Nest devices to Alexa for various at-home commands

- source
- Shutterstock
- Yes, your Nest device can work with Alexa to control your Amazon Echo speaker using voice command.
- You can connect Alexa to Nest video doorbells, thermostats, cameras, and other devices.
- Currently, the Nest home security system cannot be connected to Alexa and still needs to be managed directly via Nest app.
- Visit Business Insider’s Tech Reference library for more stories.
Do you love to sleep in a cold room but hate getting out of your warm bed in the morning? Do you want to know what’s going on out there on the front stoop but don’t feel like getting out of your warm bed?
Well, you’re in luck, assuming you have Nest and an Amazon Echo device as part of your life.
You can connect Nest with Alexa’s voice control to use the Nest Thermostat and Nest Camera skills. You then can ask Alexa to change the temperature of your house and to show you video from your Nest camera.
After connecting Nest with Alexa, you can control your smart home with minimal effort.
Here’s how to connect Nest with Alexa.
Check out the products mentioned in this article:
iPhone 11 (From $699.99 at Apple)
Samsung Galaxy S10 (From $859.99 at Walmart)
Amazon Echo (From $79.99 at Amazon)
Google Nest Thermostat E (From $138.99 at Walmart)
How to connect Nest devices with Alexa
1. Open the Alexa app on your iPhone or Android.
2. Tap the three lines in the top left corner.
3. On the menu that pops up, tap “Skills & Games.”
4. On the menu that pops out, tap “Skills & Games.”
5. Tap the magnifying glass icon at the top, and type “Nest” into the search bar. (You can be more specific to save time, using, for example, “Nest Thermostat” instead.)
6. Once you have located the correct “skill” for the device in question, tap “ENABLE TO USE” and enter your login info as prompted, then tap to allow the connection.
- source
- Steven John/Business Insider
7. Now tap “Discover Devices” and your Alexa and Nest device will be connected and ready for voice control.
Related coverage from Tech Reference:
-
How to remove a paired device from Alexa, and disconnect it from your smart home setup
-
How to change Alexa’s location on your Amazon Echo to correct features like time and weather
-
How to change Alexa’s alarm sound on your Amazon Echo, or change its volume
-
How to play Apple Music using Alexa on your Amazon Echo speaker
-
How to change the Wi-Fi network on your Alexa-enabled smart speaker