‘Does Nest work with Alexa?’: How to connect Nest devices to Alexa for various at-home commands

caption You can connect Nest devices with Alexa to perform various commands in your home. source Shutterstock

Yes, your Nest device can work with Alexa to control your Amazon Echo speaker using voice command.

You can connect Alexa to Nest video doorbells, thermostats, cameras, and other devices.

Currently, the Nest home security system cannot be connected to Alexa and still needs to be managed directly via Nest app.

Do you love to sleep in a cold room but hate getting out of your warm bed in the morning? Do you want to know what’s going on out there on the front stoop but don’t feel like getting out of your warm bed?

Well, you’re in luck, assuming you have Nest and an Amazon Echo device as part of your life.

You can connect Nest with Alexa’s voice control to use the Nest Thermostat and Nest Camera skills. You then can ask Alexa to change the temperature of your house and to show you video from your Nest camera.

After connecting Nest with Alexa, you can control your smart home with minimal effort.

Here’s how to connect Nest with Alexa.

How to connect Nest devices with Alexa

1. Open the Alexa app on your iPhone or Android.

2. Tap the three lines in the top left corner.

3. On the menu that pops up, tap “Skills & Games.”

5. Tap the magnifying glass icon at the top, and type “Nest” into the search bar. (You can be more specific to save time, using, for example, “Nest Thermostat” instead.)

6. Once you have located the correct “skill” for the device in question, tap “ENABLE TO USE” and enter your login info as prompted, then tap to allow the connection.

caption You need an Echo device with a screen, like the Echo Show, to make full use of the Nest and Alexa pairing. source Steven John/Business Insider

7. Now tap “Discover Devices” and your Alexa and Nest device will be connected and ready for voice control.

