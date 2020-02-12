‘Does Pandora have podcasts?’: How to listen to podcasts on Pandora or Pandora Plus or Premium

caption You can listen to podcasts on Pandora, and even upload your own to the platform. source OpturaDesign/Shutterstock

You can listen to podcasts on Pandora, Pandora Plus, and Pandora Premium after they were added to the platform in 2018.

Pandora’s “Pandora for Podcasters” hub also allows users to submit their own podcasts to the platform.

Initially launched in 2018 in the Pandora mobile app, podcasts eventually expanded to the desktop version of the streaming platform.

Over the past year, Pandora has increased its podcast library, which now includes thousands of shows and over 600,000 episodes that span a number of genres, including news, comedy, true crime, sports, music, and fiction.

All levels of Pandora subscribers – free, Plus, and Premium – have access to podcasts. Pandora’s fully customizable service, Pandora Premium, allows subscribers to add podcasts to their collection to listen to whenever they want on their Mac, PC, iPhone, or Android device.

How to listen to podcasts on Pandora

Pandora free and Pandora Plus listeners can begin listening to podcasts by going to the “My Collection” tab, and then “Podcasts.”

Premium subscribers select “My Collection,” then “Added to My Collection” and then “Podcasts.” From there, users can search for podcasts to add to their collection.

Unlike other podcast streaming services, Pandora users can’t “subscribe” to a specific podcast or episode – instead, they can add podcasts to their collection. The entire podcast will be added to their “My Collection” tab, and will be updated as new episodes are released.

Pandora also allows users to add a “thumbs up” or “thumbs down” to a podcast, which Pandora then uses to keep track of podcasts that a user likes and recommends similar content.

Lastly, Pandora allows users to submit their own podcast for consideration to Pandora.

