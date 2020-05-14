‘Does Ring work with Alexa?’: How to sync Ring devices with Alexa to bolster your home security system

caption Alexa can be connected to any of Ring’s home security devices through the app. source BrandonKleinVideo/Shutterstock

Ring home security and smart home products work with Alexa, Amazon’s virtual personal assistant.

To get Ring devices to work with Alexa, you must enable the Ring skill in the Amazon assistant’s app.

Once enabled, Ring and Alexa create a two-way talk system between your home’s security features and your Echo speakers, helping you engage with delivery people, solicitors, and visitors without ever opening your door.

Over the last several years, Amazon’s smart home company Ring has become a serious competitor in the home security industry. From its smart lighting and video doorbells to a whole-home security alarm system featuring panic buttons, flood and freeze sensors, smoke and carbon monoxide detectors, Ring is giving homeowners a new and relatively simple to install choice in property protection.

Coupling Ring with Amazon’s virtual personal assistant Alexa is a way to up your home security game. When synced, you can use voice commands through your Echo speakers to quickly respond to the world outside – from your mail carrier to an unknown visitor – from inside your home.

To get Ring and Alexa to work together, your Ring and Alexa devices you wish to sync must be connected to the same WiFi network. Then you’ll need to download the apps for both if you haven’t already, in addition to having registered accounts. Finally, you will need to enable the Ring skill in the virtual assistant. Here’s how to do it.

How to use Alexa to control your Ring security device

1. Open your Alexa app on your iPhone or Android device.

2. Tap the horizontal bars in the top left of the app screen.

caption The Alexa app’s menu bar resembles a “hamburger” of lines. source Steven John/Business Insider

3. Select the Skills & Games option in the menu that appears.

caption This Alexa app menu lets you add a device, control your Alexa settings, and more. source Steven John/Business Insider

4. Enter Ring into the search bar.

caption You can view your results in the bottom half of the search page screen. source Steven John/Business Insider

5. When Ring appears as a result, tap the Enable button.

6. Sign in to your existing Ring account to link your Alexa and Ring devices.

7. When a screen appears asking to Discover Devices, tap the prompt to find and automatically connect your Ring hardware.

8. If your chosen Ring device hasn’t appeared after selecting Discover Devices, you can also ask, “Alexa, discover my devices.”

