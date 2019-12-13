‘Does Roku have Apple TV?’: Yes, most Roku players have Apple TV — here’s how to download and watch Apple TV on a compatible Roku

- Roku now has an Apple TV channel app, which lets you watch your ordinary Apple TV content, as well as Apple TV+, on your Roku player.
- However, not all Roku players are compatible with the Apple TV channel app.
- To watch Apple TV on your Roku, add the channel from the Roku channel store.
In the past, if you weren’t an Apple user, you had few options for watching Apple TV content. You would have to make do with the small screen of an iPhone or iPad, or add an Apple TV to your television to watch on a larger screen.
Recently, though, Roku added support for Apple TV, so now not only can you watch all Apple TV content via your Roku, but the channel supports Apple TV+ as well. This gives you access to all original Apple TV+ content like “The Morning Show” and “For All Mankind” on your Roku media player, provided you have a subscription to Apple TV+.
Which Roku devices work with Apple TV
Unfortunately, not all Roku devices support Apple TV. To find out if your model is compatible with Apple TV, you can try installing it or checking your model number – if it’s not supported, you won’t see it in your list of channels.
1. Using your Roku remote, navigate to “Settings.”
2. Select “System.”
3. Select “About” and read your model number.
4. Check to see if your model number matches one of these compatible models:
- Roku TV: models 7000X, C000X, 8000X, A000X
- Roku Smart Soundbar: model 9101X
- onn.™ Roku Smart Soundbar: model 9100X
- Roku Express: models 3900X, 3930X
- Roku Express+: models 3910X, 3931X
- Roku HD: model 3932X
- Roku Streaming Stick: model 3800X
- Roku Streaming Stick+: models 3810X, 3811X
- Roku Premiere: models 3920X, 4620X
- Roku Premiere+: models 3921X, 4630X
- Roku Ultra: models 4640X, 4660X, 4661X, 4670X
- Roku Ultra LT: model 4662X
- Roku 2: models 4205X, 4210X
- Roku 3: models 4200X, 4230X
How to install Apple TV on your Roku device
1. Using your Roku remote, press the Home button.
2. Select “Search.”
3. Search for “Apple.” When “Apple TV” appears in the search results, select it and then select “Add Channel.”
4. After the app is installed, select “OK.”
5. Press the Home button again.
6. Find “Apple TV” in the list of installed channels and select it. If you watch it frequently, you can rearrange the order of the channels to position Apple TV closer to the top of the list.
You can also install Apple TV from the Roku website. Go to the Apple TV channel page and click “Install.” Afterwards, it will automatically appear on your Roku home screen on your Roku player.
