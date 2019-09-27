‘Does Roku have Spotify?’: How to download and stream Spotify on your Roku device

caption You can stream Spotify on all newer Roku devices. source Roku

Most Roku devices have Spotify as a channel, and let you stream any song on the music service.

Most Roku models running Roku OS 8.2 or later are compatible with the Spotify streaming channel.

After installing the Spotify app, you’ll need to log into your existing Spotify account, or sign up for a new account.

After disappearing for nearly all of 2018, a new and improved version of the Spotify app has returned to most Roku devices, which means you should be able to add the Spotify channel and stream music through your television.

Spotify is a streaming music service with a catalog of more than 30 million songs, available for listening in a web browser, mobile app, or on a streaming device like Roku. Unlike most streaming music services, you can use Spotify for free (with advertisements), though an ad-free subscription is also available.

Which Roku devices support Spotify

Spotify is available on all Roku TVs and all streaming devices from model 3600 (the Roku Streaming Stick, released in 2016) and later.

To use the Spotify app, you need to be running Roku OS 8.2 or later. To check which version of the Roku OS you are running and install updates, check out the article, “How to update your Roku device manually in 5 simple steps.”

How to use the Spotify app on Roku

If your Roku device supports the Spotify app, you may need to install it from Roku’s expansive library of streaming channels. For information on how to do that, read the article, “How to add channels to your Roku device in three ways.”

After installing the Spotify channel, you need to log in or create a new free account. If you already have a Spotify account, the easiest way to get started is to choose to log in with a PIN. Go to spotify.com/pair on a computer in which you’re already logged into Spotify, and enter the code displayed on the Roku screen.

caption Enter the code provided by Spotify in a web browser to quickly log into your existing account. source Dave Johnson/Business Insider

After successfully logging in, you can listen to music stored in your Spotify library, search or browse for new music, and do most of the things you can do with Spotify on your phone or PC.

caption Spotify on Roku gives you access to most of the same options available in the mobile app. source Dave Johnson/Business Insider

