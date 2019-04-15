How to make the most out of the YouTube app on your Roku device

caption Roku’s YouTube app comes fully equipped with free and premium content. source Thomson Reuters

YouTube started out as a free-to-watch platform and has added paid options through the years. You can still watch free content from the YouTube Roku app, but you also have access to YouTube Premium and other content you have purchased or rented.

caption You can watch nearly any YouTube video through the Roku app. source Michelle Greenlee/Business Insider

Watching YouTube content from the couch is possible on Roku. Install the free YouTube app from the Roku channel store to get started. Once installed, you can login with your Google account to access a variety of content.

Playlists

After you have logged into your YouTube account, you will have access to your playlists. You can also add videos to your playlists as you browse through YouTube. Playlists are available from the left sidebar menu.

Guest account access

The YouTube app for Roku has a handy Guest account that can be used to watch free content without logging into a Google Account. You won’t need additional set up to jump into your favorite videos after installing the Roku YouTube app.

YouTube Premium

YouTube Premium, formerly called YouTube Red, is a paid subscription that includes commercial-free viewing, unlimited music streaming, and access to YouTube Original shows. You can access YouTube Premium content from the YouTube Roku app.

caption You can watch YouTube Premium content with a subscription. source Michelle Greenlee/Business Insider

Be sure to login with the YouTube account you used to subscribe. The YouTube app for Roku supports multiple users so you can easily switch users as needed. Use the search option to find the content you’d like to watch, or visit your followed Premium channels.

caption Sign into the account you’ve subscribed to YouTube Premium with to access its content. source Michelle Greenlee/Business Insider

YouTube TV

Watch live TV from the Roku YouTube app. Google’s latest addition to YouTube paid subscriptions is YouTube TV.

Rentals and purchases

While you can’t purchase content from the YouTube Roku app, you can access previously purchased TV shows and Movies. TV shows and movies purchased from Google Play Movies and TV will also show up in your YouTube Purchases section. Use your Google Opinion Rewards balance to purchase movies and TV shows from Google Play Movies and TV, then watch on the YouTube app.

caption You can access all your purchased movies and television shows in one menu. source Michelle Greenlee/Business Insider

Content eligible for Google Play Family Library can be viewed from accounts with access to your library of titles. Users can login to the YouTube Roku app and have access to shared library content.

Cast from mobile to Roku

Using the YouTube mobile app, you can cast video from your phone to Roku. Casting YouTube to Roku is a quick way to launch a video using your phone.

